Falkirk appeal Dundee loan kid Luke Graham’s red card at Ayr after disputed handball

Falkirk have appealed Dundee loanee Luke Graham’s red card in their weekend defeat at Ayr United.

Leading 1-0 in the opening stages, the young Dee was shown a straight red card after just nine minutes.

The 10-man Bairns would go on to lose 5-2 to see their lead at the top of the Championship cut to five points.

Graham’s offence was a handball that denied Honest Men attacker George Oakley a clear goalscoring opportunity after a long ball dropped over the defender’s head midway inside his own half.

However, Falkirk dispute the decision.

Posting on social media on Monday, the club said: “Falkirk FC has informed the Scottish FA of our intention to appeal Luke Graham’s red card at Ayr on Saturday.

“We will submit evidence to the SFA judicial review panel and fans will be informed as soon as there is an outcome later in the week.”

‘Mixed stories’

Falkirk boss John McGlynn revealed after the match that Graham felt Oakley had also handled the ball.

Video footage is unclear with the decision made by the assistant referee before ref David Dickinson brought out the red card.

McGlynn told Falkirk TV: “We’ll never know, had we been able to keep 11 players on the park, how it might have went.

“I think Luke should go and attack the ball, he lets the ball go in behind him.

“Oakley will always be a presence breathing down his neck.

“What happened I’m not sure. I’m getting mixed stories.

“Luke says they both handled it, I don’t know.”

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Graham would miss next Saturday’s clash with Hamilton.