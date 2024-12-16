Falkirk appeal Dundee loan kid Luke Graham’s red card at Ayr after disputed handball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Falkirk appeal Dundee loan kid Luke Graham’s red card at Ayr after disputed handball

The Bairns were beaten 5-2 at Ayr after the early sending off.

By George Cran
Dundee kid Luke Graham trudges off after a red card for Falkirk
Dundee kid Luke Graham trudges off after a red card for Falkirk. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock

Falkirk have appealed Dundee loanee Luke Graham’s red card in their weekend defeat at Ayr United.

Leading 1-0 in the opening stages, the young Dee was shown a straight red card after just nine minutes.

The 10-man Bairns would go on to lose 5-2 to see their lead at the top of the Championship cut to five points.

Graham’s offence was a handball that denied Honest Men attacker George Oakley a clear goalscoring opportunity after a long ball dropped over the defender’s head midway inside his own half.

Falkirk players complain to referee David Dickinson
Falkirk players complain to referee David Dickinson after Luke Graham (right) was shown red. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock

However, Falkirk dispute the decision.

Posting on social media on Monday, the club said: “Falkirk FC has informed the Scottish FA of our intention to appeal Luke Graham’s red card at Ayr on Saturday.

“We will submit evidence to the SFA judicial review panel and fans will be informed as soon as there is an outcome later in the week.”

‘Mixed stories’

Falkirk boss John McGlynn revealed after the match that Graham felt Oakley had also handled the ball.

Video footage is unclear with the decision made by the assistant referee before ref David Dickinson brought out the red card.

McGlynn told Falkirk TV: “We’ll never know, had we been able to keep 11 players on the park, how it might have went.

“I think Luke should go and attack the ball, he lets the ball go in behind him.

“Oakley will always be a presence breathing down his neck.

“What happened I’m not sure. I’m getting mixed stories.

“Luke says they both handled it, I don’t know.”

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Graham would miss next Saturday’s clash with Hamilton.

