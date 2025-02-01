Dundee new boy Imari Samuels reveals message from Charlie Adam as he lays out plans at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Imari Samuels reveals message from Charlie Adam as he lays out plans at Dens Park

The former Brighton kid played under the former Dark Blues skipper.

Imari Samuels played his part in Dundee's win over Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Imari Samuels played his part in Dundee's win over Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Imari Samuels wants to kickstart his senior career after signing up at Dundee for the next two-and-a-half years.

The former Brighton kid made his Dark Blues debut off the bench in a derby win over Dundee United.

One appearance, one derby win is a good way to start life at Dens Park.

Now he’s determined to build on that start, beginning with Hearts in the Premiership this afternoon.

“I know I have the qualities and the ability to do it – it is just showing it now,” Samuels said.

Imari Samuels
Dundee’s Imari Samuels. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

So why Dundee?

The 21-year-old had other offers to choose from as he looked to get more first-team experience after two-and-a-half years at Brighton yielded just one senior appearance.

But references from two former team-mates from England youth teams helped convince him to move north of the border.

“I spoke to Daniel [Oyegoke] who was at Hearts but has just moved. He was with me in the World Cup squad and he was really positive,” Samuels added.

“I also spoke to Ethan Ingram from here and had a good chat with him which was nice. I know Ethan through the England set-up.

Ethan Ingram played with Samuels with England. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Ethan Ingram joined Dundee in the summer. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“He just said it would be a good experience and a chance to come up here and show what I can do.

“Why Dundee? I think it was just with how quickly the manager wanted to move on it gave me full belief that I would come in here and he would trust me to do my job.

“He showed me clips of me from the games that he had watched and he just said he fully understood my abilities but I hadn’t been given a full opportunity before.

“He just said to come here and show everyone what I could do.”

Charlie Adam

Last season the full-back joined up with a former Dundee captain at Fleetwood Town as they battled relegation from League One.

Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam signed Imari Samuels at Fleetwood Town. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Charlie Adam spent the final years of his playing career with his boyhood club and has since moved into coaching, joining Everton as their set-piece coach since leaving Fleetwood.

But he took time to wish Samuels all the best with the Dee.

“He messaged me, wishing me good luck and he just said, go and show what you can do,” the England U/20 international said.

“Charlie was really player-oriented and I think I played four games under him.

“I also knew him from my time at Reading so we already had that connection.

“It was just unlucky that I didn’t really get to play because of the circumstances.”

