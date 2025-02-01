Dundee new boy Imari Samuels reveals message from Charlie Adam as he lays out plans at Dens Park

Imari Samuels wants to kickstart his senior career after signing up at Dundee for the next two-and-a-half years.

The former Brighton kid made his Dark Blues debut off the bench in a derby win over Dundee United.

One appearance, one derby win is a good way to start life at Dens Park.

Now he’s determined to build on that start, beginning with Hearts in the Premiership this afternoon.

“I know I have the qualities and the ability to do it – it is just showing it now,” Samuels said.

So why Dundee?

The 21-year-old had other offers to choose from as he looked to get more first-team experience after two-and-a-half years at Brighton yielded just one senior appearance.

But references from two former team-mates from England youth teams helped convince him to move north of the border.

“I spoke to Daniel [Oyegoke] who was at Hearts but has just moved. He was with me in the World Cup squad and he was really positive,” Samuels added.

“I also spoke to Ethan Ingram from here and had a good chat with him which was nice. I know Ethan through the England set-up.

“He just said it would be a good experience and a chance to come up here and show what I can do.

“Why Dundee? I think it was just with how quickly the manager wanted to move on it gave me full belief that I would come in here and he would trust me to do my job.

“He showed me clips of me from the games that he had watched and he just said he fully understood my abilities but I hadn’t been given a full opportunity before.

“He just said to come here and show everyone what I could do.”

Charlie Adam

Last season the full-back joined up with a former Dundee captain at Fleetwood Town as they battled relegation from League One.

Charlie Adam spent the final years of his playing career with his boyhood club and has since moved into coaching, joining Everton as their set-piece coach since leaving Fleetwood.

But he took time to wish Samuels all the best with the Dee.

“He messaged me, wishing me good luck and he just said, go and show what you can do,” the England U/20 international said.

“Charlie was really player-oriented and I think I played four games under him.

“I also knew him from my time at Reading so we already had that connection.

“It was just unlucky that I didn’t really get to play because of the circumstances.”