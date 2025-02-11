23 pictures of Dundee FC open days through the years – starring football icons and Dark Blues heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC
Dundee FC

23 pictures of Dundee FC open days through the years – starring football icons and Dark Blues heroes

These images of Dundee FC open days feature an all-star cast from Jimmy Johnstone and George Best to Isla Fisher and Fabian Caballero. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dundee FC Ivano Bonetti meets young fans at a club open day in 2001.
Ivano Bonetti meets young fans in 2001. Image: DC Thomson.

These pictures of Dens Park open days should bring back memories for Dundee FC fans from across the generations.

They brought great enjoyment to many families.

Where else could you meet Batman, Brookside stars, George Best or Isla Fisher?

There was a plentiful supply of entertainment.

Beat the goalie?

Fencing?

Haggis hurling?

Some might even remember flamboyant former owner Angus Cook donning a helmet and going round the Dens Park track on a speedway bike.

All are here – and more.

1976

participants in the Dundee old boys game in 1976 line up for a photo
The Dundee old boys game in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

The highlight of the December 1976 open day was a game between Dundee’s 1962 league winners and a team of former Scottish internationalists.

A tractor cleared the snow to allow the Sunday event to take place.

More than 4,500 people watched the game, which finished 2-2.

Children who took part in the Dundee FC open day penalty competition
Children who took part in the penalty competition. Image: DC Thomson.

Ally Donaldson and Thomson Allan were in goal for a penalty competition for kids.

Santa was there to meet young Dundee fans in his grotto.

So were Batman and Robin.

A scheduled appearance from the Batmobile ended in the caped crusaders running for cover when they were pelted by snowballs during the meet and greet.

1977

Jimmy Johnstone does a spot of ball juggling. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee fans were buzzing when Jimmy Johnstone arrived in July 1977.

After leaving Celtic in 1975 he signed a one-year contract in the North American Soccer League with the San Jose Earthquakes before moving to Sheffield United.

Dundee manager Tommy Gemmell convinced him to return to Scottish football.

The fans got an up-close look at Johnstone, who did keepie-uppies and showed off his tricks and flicks when Dundee held an open training session at Dens.

Dundee players dribble through cones at the open day training session
A big crowd watching the open day training session. Image: DC Thomson.

“I enjoyed my spell down south but I am really pleased to be back in Scotland and I couldn’t do better than join Dundee,” said Johnstone.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

1982

George Best shooting on the Dens Park pitch.
George Best shooting on the Dens pitch. Image: DC Thomson.

George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt in October 1982.

He took part in a Superstars competition at the club’s open day.

Best showed off his skills when he scored two out of three penalty kicks in the opening round of the competition, before attempting haggis-hurling.

Dundee FC goalkeeper Bobby Geddes signing autographs in 1982.
Dundee goalkeeper Bobby Geddes signing autographs in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Best eventually finished fourth in the Superstars competition.

He rolled back the years in the five-a-side football tournament and his guest team went on to win the competition, defeating the hosts Dundee 4-2 in the final.

Afterwards, he enjoyed a few cocktails in the bath.

1988

Striker Keith Wright signs autographs for young Dundee FC fans in 1988.
Striker Keith Wright signs autographs in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

A charity fun day took place in May 1988 sponsored by Linfood Cash and Carry.

A wide variety of entertainment watched by a 2,000-strong crowd raised money for the special baby care unit at Ninewells Hospital.

The day’s events began with athletics races featuring three of the district’s top clubs which was followed by a display of speedway from Edinburgh Monarchs.

Angus Cook on a bike, having a go at speedway.
Angus Cook has a go at speedway. Image: DC Thomson.

Chairman Angus Cook loved the spotlight and decided to have a go.

The match of the day was the cast of Brookside playing against a Dundee side that included Jocky Scott, Drew Jarvie, Gordon Wallace and Jimmy Bone.

They defeated the TV stars 7-5.

1993

John McQuillan in goal for beat-the-goalie at a Dundee FC open day.
John McQuillan in goal for beat-the-goalie. Image: DC Thomson.

An open day was held to celebrate Dundee’s centenary in August 1993.

The event included a variety of activities aimed at families including a beat-the-goalie competition, Gladiators event and a prize giveaway by Radio Tay.

A fire engine visited, along with animals from Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

The Dundee players sign autographs in 1993.
The players sign autographs in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

Around 30 people lined up at Camperdown Park to take part in the first Dundee FC fun run with starters orders given by Dees manager Simon Stainrod.

The six-mile route ended on the track at Dens Park.

1997

Isla Fisher wearing a Dundee FC at Dens Park in 1997. with the crowd gathered below
Isla Fisher at Dens in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

Isla Fisher turned up at a Dens Park open day in July 1997.

The Home and Away actress was a good sport and donned a Dees top.

Isla was in the UK on a promotional tour when she was asked to make a guest appearance after Peter and Jimmy Marr took over at Dens.

a crowd of Dundee fans on the pitch
Fans having fun in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

Roadshow DJs entertained the crowd and there was a bouncy castle, a beat-the-goalie competition, face painting and street entertainers.

Fans also watched a training session before the players signed autographs.

1999

Fans with Willie Falconer in 1999
Fans with Willie Falconer in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

More than 2,500 people attended a family fun day at Dens Park in October 1999.

One of the main attractions was a public training session for the first-team squad, which was taken by manager Jocky Scott and assistant Jimmy Bone.

Afterwards, the players met the fans and signed autographs.

fans inside the stadium at a busy signing session with Dundee FC players
A busy signing session. Image: DC Thomson.

Horne’s funfair hosted rides behind the Bobby Cox Stand and staff from McDonald’s demonstrated their face-painting skills on a crowd of willing youngsters.

The Dee-Lites cheerleaders added their own brand of razzmatazz to the day, and younger fans had the chance to shake paws with mascot Deewok.

2001

Dundee player Barry Smith meets the fans.
Barry Smith meets the fans. Image: DC Thomson.

The open day in August 2001 was held before a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers.

Fans took the chance to see the team complete their final training session before Ivano Bonetti and his players answered questions and signed autographs.

Both the new home and away kit were on sale from the club shop.

Fabian Caballero signs autographs for fans in the Dens Park stand
Fabian Caballero signs autographs. Image: DC Thomson.

More 6,000 fans turned out for the open day.

The attendance highlighted the feel-good factor around the club following a top-six finish the previous season after the arrival of big-name foreign signings.

2004

Brent Sancho signs his autograph for supporters in 2004.
Brent Sancho with supporters in 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

The big-spending Bonetti era was consigned to history when the players signed autographs at the club’s open day in August 2004.

Against all odds, manager Jim Duffy had led Dundee to a seventh-place finish the previous season, despite being deducted 25 points.

Dundee had gone into administration in November 2003 with huge debts.

Barry Smith signs autographs for smiling young Dundee fans at a club open day
Barry Smith signs autographs. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee’s fans raised a staggering £150,000 by the first quarter of 2004 to stave off the threat of immediate closure, a sum that went up to half-a-million by the summer.

The Dee4Life fundraising campaign asked fans at the open day to pay a £5 fee to have their name stitched in to a huge Dundee FC banner.

2009

Gary Harkins, who was a popular figure, signs for fans
Gary Harkins was a popular figure. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee Academy and Community Open Day took place in May 2009.

There were U/13 and U/14 games against Rangers in the Youth Performance League.

Manager Jocky Scott and some of the first-team players signed autographs.

three happy fans at Dens Park in 2009
Happy fans at Dens in 2009. Image: DC Thomson.

Club mascot Deewok also held a signing session with fans.

There was also various stalls and activities.

2019

players pose for pictures with young fans at a Dundee FC open day
Were you there in August 2019? Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee fans got a chance to watch some of the team’s new additions when the club opened its doors for a public training session in August 2019.

A range of activities were put on specially for the day.

Deewok meets the fans in 2019. Image: DC Thomson.

There was face painting and supporters were reintroduced to Deewok, who came out of hibernation after being dropped by the club at the end of 2018.

The mascot signed autographs to celebrate his return.

Also signing autographs, posing for pictures and chatting were some of the club’s new signings including Declan McDaid, Jordan McGhee and Jamie Ness.

More from Dundee FC

Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser injury latest as setbacks revealed in lengthy recovery
Dundee enjoy Clark Robertson's opening goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee drawn away in Scottish Cup quarter-final
Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken performed well against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Picking goalkeeper to face Aberdeen is nightmare job for Dundee boss Tony…
Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron opens up on Dundee fan reaction after Rangers pre-contract and reveals desire…
Conor Hazard makes late save from Darwin Nunez header. Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Former Dundee loan ace and ex-Raith striker inspire FA Cup giant-killing against Liverpool
Dundee enjoy Clark Robertson's opening goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
5 Dundee talking points as Airdrie prove perfect tonic and Chespi debut assessed
Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron commitment to Dundee clear in match-winning display says Tony Docherty as boss…
Lyall Cameron sat out for Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits Lyall Cameron mistake as injury doubt over striker revealed
Dundee Airdrie
Dundee v Airdrieonians: Team news, which Dees are at risk of ban and will…
Dundee appeal for a penalty
Dundee v Rangers VAR audio revealed as Willie Collum runs rule over Simon Murray…
3

Conversation