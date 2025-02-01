Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hearts thumping as player day off cancelled in wake of home humiliation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hearts thumping as player day off cancelled in wake of home humiliation

The Dark Blues were on the end of a 6-0 thrashing at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty after seeing his Dundee team thumped at home to Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee’s 6-0 humiliation at home to Hearts was “self-inflicted” says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues boss cancelled Sunday off for the players and apologised to the home support after sitting through the biggest home defeat of his tenure.

Early goals from Lawrence Shankland and Blair Spittal put the Jambos two up at the break before the home side crumbled in the second period.

Elton Kabangu notched twice and defensive errors gifted goals to Musa Drammeh and Kenneth Vargas.

Hearts striker Elton Kabangu wheels away after putting Dundee to the sword. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
“I never saw that coming,” Docherty said.

“All the criticism that will come is justified, it was a really bad day.

“I apologise to Dundee fans for that level of performance.

“Everyone has to take responsibility, as manager I have to take responsibility as well.

“That level of performance was unacceptable today.

“Goals drain confidence and losing the goals we did affected the confidence of the team.

“The goals we lost were so poor, especially the first two.

Musa Drammeh takes advantage of a Trevor Carson howler to make it 4-0. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
“It’s important we’re in tomorrow to analyse the performance of the team because so much of it was self-inflicted.

“Hearts caught us on a really bad day.”

Six of the worst

Lawrence Shankland was back in the Hearts XI and he was back tormenting Dundee.

The Scotland striker opened the scoring on 15 minutes, set up the third with a super throughball and proved a menace all afternoon.

A two-minute first-half double had the Jambos in control as Spittal fired into the top corner on 17 minutes.

But after the break the Dark Blues crumbled.

Cesar Garza battles in midfield - the Mexican made way at half-time in a tactical switch. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
First they were caught piling forward as Shankland played Kabangu into acres of space. The Belgian left Clark Robertson trailing and finished easily.

If it wasn’t for Carson the scoreline could easily have been worse for Dundee but the goalie won’t want to see goal No 4 as he dropped a simple cross to gift Drammeh the easiest of finishes.

The last two came from poor defending as a corner got through the front post too easily and Kabangu smashed in for 5-0.

And the final goal saw Clark Robertson pass straight to Alan Forrest before the winger played in Kenneth Vargas for an easy sixth.

‘Face up to it’

Asked what the mood in the dressing-room was like, Docherty replied: “As you can imagine, nobody enjoys performances like that.

“The players feel they let themselves down and the supporters down.

Elton Kabangu was too quick for Clark Robertson as the striker scored the crucial third goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
“You have to remember as well, though, you don’t become a bad team overnight.

“But the performance level can’t drop as dramatically as it did today and we have to take responsibility for that.

“There has to be an honesty, you have to face up to it and try to do all you can in your power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Dundee’s next match is away to champions Celtic on Wednesday.

This defeat dropped them down to ninth place in the Premiership table as Hearts moved up.

Teams

Dundee: Carson, Astley, C Robertson, Donnelly, Samuels (F Robertson 46), Mulligan, Sylla, Garza (Palmer-Houlden 46), Cameron, Murray (Tiffoney 84), Adewumi (Larkeche 70).

Subs not used: McCracken, Ingram, McGhee, Lopez, Portales.

Hearts: Gordon, Forrester, Neilson (Steinwender 83), McCart, Penrice, Drammeh (Vargas 70), Devlin, Baningime, Spittal (Forrest 70), Shankland (Dhanda 79), Kabangu (Wilson 79).

Subs not used: Clark, Nieuwenhof, Boateng, Taylor.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson

Attendance: 7,458

