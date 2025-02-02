5 Dundee talking points from Hearts horror show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee talking points from Hearts horror show

A dreadful performance saw the Dark Blues dismantled at Dens - but there was one small silver lining.

Hearts celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

There are ways to lose football matches – this was not one of them.

Dundee were motoring through January but the start of February has seen them hit the skids.

The 6-0 home hammering suffered against Hearts was as bad a performance as has been seen at Dens Park in a long, long time.

Offensively it was inept, defensively it was atrocious.

The heady days of a derby cup win are well and truly in the past now and Dundee have a lot of making up to do to their supporters.

Hearts horror show

Blair Spittal rattles in the goal of the game as Hearts ran riot at Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
This was Dundee’s worst home defeat in eight years. Tony Docherty was in the away dugout that day when Aberdeen won 7-0 in 2017.

To say it was a bad day at the office would not do this justice.

From the moment Lawrence Shankland was given too much space in the area to pick out the far corner, the Dark Blues were second to every ball and distinctly second-best throughout.

Their finishing was clinical but Hearts didn’t need to be good to win this because Dundee were nowhere near the standard required.

The Jambos pressed well and the Dark Blues backline couldn’t handle it.

Experienced and young players alike were culpable for goals – Clark Robertson had a day to forget, Trevor Carson made plenty saves but had a moment to forget, Aaron Donnelly was miles off the player we’ve seen since his return and the attack was posted missing.

Musa Drammeh takes advantage of a Trevor Carson howler to make it 4-0. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
Much of the defeat was self-inflicted. Of the six goals, two came from gifts of possession, one of those followed by a poor clearance, one was a goalkeeping howler, there was a set-piece and a breakaway from a turnover of possession.

All of these could and should have been dealt with better.

It seemed in recent weeks that Dundee’s defensive problems were being sorted out. Suddenly they’ve gotten a lot worse.

And that is a big, big concern.

Shankland

Lawrence Shankland loves playing Dundee. He’s only scored in three matches this season – two of them against the Dark Blues.

And that’s now 10 goals he’s got against them in his entire career.

Lawrence Shankland scores at Dens Park
Lawrence Shankland scores the sixth goal of his career at Dens Park to kick off Dundee’s Hearts horror show. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

The Scotland striker was the reason Hearts won this game so well. He was ably helped by the likes of Blair Spittal, who scored the goal of the game, and Elton Kabangu.

But the opening goal was key and then the third goal killed any hope Dundee had of getting back into the game early in the second half.

It was a brilliant pass into space, knowing that Kabangu had the beating of Clark Robertson for pace.

Dundee couldn’t handle him.

Imari Samuels

The horror nature of the second half meant Samuels’ first start for the club will have largely been forgotten.

The former Brighton kid started well, a nice turn in his first touch started things off on the front foot, there were good runs forward and he took on corner-taking responsibility.

Imari Samuels
Imari Samuels earned his first Dundee start. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Things faded, though. One corner delivery was poor and then he earned a yellow card after taking a poor touch.

Fin Robertson replaced him at the break as Dundee tried to get back into the game.

But there were flashes of what he might bring and there will be better times ahead for the young wing-back.

The only positive

Cesar Garza was probably the only player in dark blue who came out of this game approaching pass marks, even though he was hooked at the break.

His replacement was a tactical switch to try to get back into the contest by throwing on striker Seb Palmer-Houlden as Dundee chased the game.

However, that’s not the only positive – Ziyad Larkeche’s return is.

Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Ziyad Larkeche returned to action for Dundee. Image: SNS

His absence over the past three months has been a big problem for Dundee, such was his start to life at the club.

Evidently he’s not yet ready for 90 minutes but getting those 20 minutes, even if they were painful, will have done him the world of good.

He’ll be back up to 100% before long and that’s a silver lining around this very dark cloud.

Next

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty after seeing his Dundee team thumped at home to Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

This midweek sees the daunting task of heading to champions Celtic.

They go into that contest way down in tenth in the Premiership, the lowest position Dundee have been in during Tony Docherty’s tenure.

If they play like this against the Hoops at Parkhead, it could easily be double figures.

Massive improvements are needed if there is anything to be gained from the clash at Parkhead.

Any more of this and Dundee’s season is in big trouble.

Conversation