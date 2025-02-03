Dundee have character – now is the time to show it says hurting Simon Murray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee have character – now is the time to show it says hurting Simon Murray

The Dark Blues face a daunting trip to leaders Celtic after being hammered at home by Hearts.

Simon Murray takes on Hearts
Dundee striker Simon Murray takes on Hearts at Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s home hammering against Hearts needs to prove a “big wake-up call” for the Dark Blues.

That’s the view of frontman Simon Murray after suffering through the worst defeat of his Dens Park career.

First-half goals from Lawrence Shankland and Blair Spittal had Dundee on the back foot before the second half saw a collapse with more goals from Elton Kabangu, Musa Drammeh and Kenneth Vargas.

“We are obviously massively disappointed,” Murray said post-match.

“We’ve been on a good bit of form, some good team performances and obviously against Hearts it was the opposite of that.

Blair Spittal rattles in the goal of the game as Hearts ran riot at Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Blair Spittal rattles in the goal of the game as Hearts ran riot at Dundee – a defeat that will test the team’s character says Murray. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“It is a big wake up call for all of us and something we have to look at.

“We were coming into the game in good form and showed good character in big games against the top teams in the league.

“So obviously, we never saw it coming.

“We just need to look at the game and see where it went wrong.

“At 2-0 the next goal in the game was massively crucial. We tried to go a wee bit more on the front foot, but they got the third goal and it just capitulated from there.”

Worst performance

Next up is a daunting trip to champions Celtic.

The Dark Blues know they must improve from this performance if they are to get anywhere near the Premiership leaders.

And demonstrate character.

Simon Murray had a good chance before half-time but couldn't beat Craig Gordon. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Simon Murray had a good chance before half-time but couldn’t beat Craig Gordon. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee frontman Murray added: “We’ve shown character in the last few games.

“Obviously, this shows that there’s still a lot of work to be done on that, but at the end of the day, we just need to rub ourselves down and go again.

“It was a bad day.

“Definitely the worst performance of the season.

“We’ve all got character. You don’t get to this level because you don’t just get here by just turning up.

“There’s characters here, we’ve shown that already and we just need to make sure that’s brought this week.”

