What to expect from Dundee on transfer deadline day

The January transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee’s January transfer window has been a fairly busy one.

The Dark Blues have shelled out fees for Aaron Donnelly and Imari Samuels from Premier League outfits Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively.

There have also been loans in from Mexico in the shape of Cesar Garza and Victor Lopez.

Heading out the door has been experienced striker Curtis Main after a year at Dens Park.

The big striker went in search of regular game time at Championship leaders Ayr United as he hopes to help the Honest Men into the top flight.

Curtis Main on debut
Curtis Main made his Ayr debut last weekend. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

And loans for Sammy Braybrooke and Julien Vetro ended after both spent too much time on the bench and not enough out on the field.

Sean Kelly’s short-term contract also came to an end to make it four out and four in.

Deadline plans

But will there be any more transfers to come on deadline day?

Victor Lopez is the latest signing in the door at Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Victor Lopez is the latest signing in the door at Dundee FC. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

At time of writing there are no plans at Dundee for any ins or outs.

Things can change quickly on deadline day, offers can come in, opportunities can present themselves if players become available.

However, the Dark Blues are happy to go with what they have got right now.

There is still the possibility of loan players going to the lower leagues beyond the deadline. The loan window for the Championship and below remains open until the end of February.

The likes of Luke Graham and Charlie Reilly found themselves left out of the matchday squad on Saturday.

However, each are in a tricky position if a loan move was to happen.

Both are only being able to go out to one club – Falkirk for Graham and Inverness for Reilly. The duo have now played for two clubs this season, FIFA rules dictate they cannot play for a third.

Falkirk have signed another centre-back this month in Darragh O’Connor while Inverness remain a club in financial crisis.

So whether either move is viable remains to be seen.

