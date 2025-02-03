Wife’s poignant tribute to Dundee FC legend Billy Pirie who has died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife’s poignant tribute to Dundee FC legend Billy Pirie who has died

The 75-year-old, who lived in Montrose, died in Stracathro Hospital on Sunday after a battle with dementia.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Billy Pirie DFC
Dundee legend Billy Pirie. Image: DC Thomson

The wife of Dundee FC legend Billy Pirie has paid tribute to her husband following his death at the age of 75.

Billy died at Brechin’s Stracathro Hospital on Sunday evening after a battle with dementia.

Wife Lynda and sons Stephen and Richard arrived at the hospital around 10 minutes too late to say their final goodbyes after receiving a call to say his condition had suddenly deteriorated.

Lynda told The Courier: “We got a call to say Billy had got worse.

“We thought he was being transferred to Ninewells and we were preparing to go there.

“However, the hospital got back in touch to say he was very poorly and would be staying at Stracathro so we headed there but sadly he passed away before we arrived.

“We’re all still in shock because, at the end, his death was so sudden.

Dundee team picture from 1977/78
Billy (fourth from left) with the likes of Jimmy Johnstone and Gordon Strachan in the 1977/78 Dundee side. Image: SNS Group

“We knew he was becoming more ill but this has taken us by surprise.”

Lynda says there will be a post mortem into her husband’s death because he passed away suddenly.

Billy ‘lived for football’

Recalling her husband’s long career in football, Lynda says he lived for the game.

She said: “He loved football but Billy was also working hard to provide for me and our family.”

The couple met in Aberdeen when Lynda was a 15-year-old office junior and Billy was a 17-year-old serving his time with Charles Alexander Transport.

The couple would have been married for 55 years come October.

Billy scores a goal for Aberdeen in 1975. Image: DC Thomson

She said: “We were just like any other couple.

“We loved to go dancing and Billy’s favourite band was The Drifters.

“He said he wanted them played at his funeral so we will do that.

“His song for me was My Girl by The Temptations. He would sing that for me.”

Football took Billy to South Africa

Billy was flourishing in the junior football ranks when he met Lynda.

And she recalled how he began his professional career playing in South Africa.

He returned to Scotland and the couple married, but he contracted tuberculosis (TB), ending his plans to return to football in South Africa.

Billy went on to play for Highland League side Huntly and then Arbroath before a move to his home club, Aberdeen.

But his finest days in football came after he joined Dundee FC in the 1970s.

In four years at Dens Park, he scored 106 goals in 138 appearances.

He scored 44 goals in his first season with the club – a feat yet to be bettered by any player since.

Dundee FC player Billy Pirie (9) finds the net against Rangers in 1979. Image: DC Thomson

He also played for several years in Australia.

Billy was inducted into the Dundee FC Hall of Fame in 2016.

Dundee FC historian Kenny Ross has paid his own tribute to Billy.

He said: “Billy’s record speaks for itself as a prolific goal getter not just in Dundee’s history but also in Scottish Football history and his 44-goal haul in his first season with Dundee has yet to be bettered by any player who has followed.

“Goals king Billy more than deserved to be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame with a Legends Award.

“The thoughts of everyone at Dundee Football Club are with Billy’s friends and family at this very sad time.”

Billy and Lynda lived in Montrose.

Last year Lynda spoke to The Courier about her anger after Billy was allowed to wander off from an Arbroath care home where he had gone for respite care.

