Dundee’s Lyall Cameron signs pre-contract deal with Rangers

Lyall Cameron has agreed to join Rangers this summer when his Dundee contract comes to an end.

The 22-year-old has been a star performer for the Dark Blues since breaking into the first-team picture in 2022.

However, his time at Dens Park is coming to end after the Ibrox club swooped with a pre-contract offer.

Both Rangers and Dundee have confirmed the deal.

Potential

The Dark Blues said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Lyall Cameron has taken the decision to sign a pre-contract agreement with Rangers and will join them when his Dundee contract expires in the summer.

“Lyall has come through the Dundee Academy and made his debut in a 3-0 win away to Raith Rovers in the League Cup in July 2019. Lyall has gone on to play 108 times for The Dee scoring 12 times.

“Lyall will continue to be a valuable member of the Dundee FC squad for the remainder of the season.”

Rangers technical director Nils Koppen said: “I am delighted that we have agreed a deal for Lyall to join the club and to continue his career at Rangers come the summer.

“He is a talented young player, who has already gained great experience in the Scottish Premiership, and adding young, Scottish talent to our first-team squad is hugely important to all of us at the club.

“Lyall has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Rangers in the coming years.”

Compensation

Both Rangers and Aberdeen have been linked with pre-contract moves for the playmaker and both clubs had scouts at Saturday’s home match with Hearts.

However, it is the Gers who have won the race for his signature.

The expectation is that there will be no move ahead of tonight’s transfer window and Cameron will remain a Dundee player until the end of his contract.

That will allow Cameron to add to his 109 appearances and 27 goals for the Dark Blues.

The two clubs will, though, need to thrash out an agreement on compensation because Cameron is under the age of 23.

If there is no agreement, a tribunal will be called to decide the fee Dundee should receive.