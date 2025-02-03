Dundee’s Lyall Cameron signs pre-contract deal with Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron signs pre-contract deal with Rangers

Dundee will be due compensation when the deal goes through in the summer.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron on the pitch for Dundee FC
Dundee star Lyall Cameron is out of contract in the summer. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Lyall Cameron has agreed to join Rangers this summer when his Dundee contract comes to an end.

The 22-year-old has been a star performer for the Dark Blues since breaking into the first-team picture in 2022.

However, his time at Dens Park is coming to end after the Ibrox club swooped with a pre-contract offer.

Both Rangers and Dundee have confirmed the deal.

Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron played a key role in Dundee’s Championship title win in 2023. Image: SNS.

Potential

The Dark Blues said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Lyall Cameron has taken the decision to sign a pre-contract agreement with Rangers and will join them when his Dundee contract expires in the summer.

“Lyall has come through the Dundee Academy and made his debut in a 3-0 win away to Raith Rovers in the League Cup in July 2019. Lyall has gone on to play 108 times for The Dee scoring 12 times.

“Lyall will continue to be a valuable member of the Dundee FC squad for the remainder of the season.”

Rangers technical director Nils Koppen said: “I am delighted that we have agreed a deal for Lyall to join the club and to continue his career at Rangers come the summer.

“He is a talented young player, who has already gained great experience in the Scottish Premiership, and adding young, Scottish talent to our first-team squad is hugely important to all of us at the club.

“Lyall has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Rangers in the coming years.”

Compensation

Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron has been a huge player for the club in recent seasons. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

Both Rangers and Aberdeen have been linked with pre-contract moves for the playmaker and both clubs had scouts at Saturday’s home match with Hearts.

However, it is the Gers who have won the race for his signature.

The expectation is that there will be no move ahead of tonight’s transfer window and Cameron will remain a Dundee player until the end of his contract.

That will allow Cameron to add to his 109 appearances and 27 goals for the Dark Blues.

The two clubs will, though, need to thrash out an agreement on compensation because Cameron is under the age of 23.

If there is no agreement, a tribunal will be called to decide the fee Dundee should receive.

