LEE WILKIE: Up-and-down Dundee could be dragged into relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Up-and-down Dundee could be dragged into relegation battle

The Dark Blues turned in their worst performance of the season against Hearts.

Blair Spittal rattles in the goal of the game as Hearts ran riot at Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Blair Spittal rattles in the goal of the game as Hearts ran riot at Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

There’s no getting away from it – Saturday was a disaster for Dundee.

There are no excuses for the performance put in by the Dark Blues in the 6-0 thumping by Hearts.

They were so open and lucky it was only six.

Dundee were off the pace, didn’t have the physicality to match Hearts and their shape was miles off, too.

There have been question marks about their defending all season.

They’ve always then seemed able to put in a good performance and show they are good enough to defend well at this level.

But it only lasts a couple of games and then we see these soft goals come back.

The worry for me is that being unable to get over all this hurts them – and results in getting dragged down into the battle at the bottom.

Dundee’s Clark Robertson cuts a dejected figure. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

If Dundee don’t get a couple of wins soon then they are in a relegation battle, the table doesn’t lie.

A lot of teams have found consistency but Dundee are still very up and down and you just don’t know what to expect from them one week to the next.

Opposing teams are well aware of that as well.

They know if they can go hard at the start and get Dundee rattled then they’ll lose their way quite easily.

A lot of that comes from the lack of experience in the squad for me.

Clark Robertson has done really well since he’s come back from injury.

Saturday, though, was an off day for him.

But it shows when that happens and then it filters throughout the team.

The young guys in that defence will have relied on Robertson to calm things when it gets a bit nervy or whatever.

But when he’s having a bit of a nightmare, it does more than just affect his part of the pitch.

I know when I came through at Dens I absolutely needed boys like Barry Smith next to me, Stephen Tweed and Rab Douglas as well, to keep me right and sort my head out at times.

Barry Smith celebrates
Barry Smith in action for Dundee. Image: SNS

Something might rattle you but then you hear this experienced guy next to you talking you through the game.

It makes a huge, huge difference.

I don’t think Dundee have enough of those types in the team right now.

What they can’t do is allow this result against Hearts to impact the rest of the season.

These games happen – nothing goes right for you, everything goes right for them.

I don’t think there should be any real long-term worry. It’s not like this sort of performance is a regular thing. They have shown more than enough that, as a team, they can compete in this league.

Dundee can’t go forgetting that.

And certainly not at Celtic on Wednesday.

That’s not a good fixture after a thumping but it could end up being the best thing for them – there’s nothing else to do but turn up determined to fight or you will get rolled over.

Lyall Cameron will have an interesting night after news of his signing for Rangers in the summer.

We’ll see his character in that environment and the rest of his team-mates’, too.

More from Dundee FC

Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United last month. Image: SNS
Dundee prospect Luke Graham returns to Falkirk on loan
Dundee transfer window assessed
Dundee's January transfer window assessed
Luke Graham returned to Dundee at the start of January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Luke Graham set to return to Falkirk on loan
Lyall Cameron on the pitch for Dundee FC
Dundee's Lyall Cameron signs pre-contract deal with Rangers
8
Billy Pirie DFC
Wife's poignant tribute to Dundee FC legend Billy Pirie who has died
3
Tony Docherty
What to expect from Dundee on transfer deadline day
Simon Murray takes on Hearts
Dundee have character - now is the time to show it says hurting Simon…
Hearts celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
5 Dundee talking points from Hearts horror show
2
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hearts thumping as player day off cancelled in…
8
Imari Samuels played his part in Dundee's win over Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee new boy Imari Samuels reveals message from Charlie Adam as he lays out…

Conversation