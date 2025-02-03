Dundee’s Luke Graham set to return to Falkirk on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Luke Graham set to return to Falkirk on loan

The talented young defender impressed for the Bairns in the first half of the season.

By George Cran
Luke Graham returned to Dundee at the start of January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke Graham returned to Dundee at the start of January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Luke Graham is leaving Dundee on loan to finish the season at promotion-chasing Falkirk.

The talented young defender excelled in the first half of the season as the Bairns topped the Championship.

However, a defensive injury crisis at Dens Park saw Graham recalled at the start of January and he featured in the January 2 derby defeat to Dundee United.

Since then players have returned to fitness and Graham found himself out of the matchday squad against Hearts at the weekend.

Luke Graham
Luke Graham was a hit on loan at Falkirk in the first half of the season. Image: SNS

Having played for two clubs already this season, the 21-year-old could only return to Falkirk if he was to head out on loan.

They had already signed central defender Darragh O’Connor this month and the move looked unlikely.

However, Callumn Morrison’s deadline day move to Linfield brought in some cash for the Bairns and they have now moved to bring back Graham for the remainder of the campaign.

The loan window for Championship clubs is open into February and Graham’s return to Falkirk is expected to be completed on Tuesday.

More from Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron on the pitch for Dundee FC
Dundee's Lyall Cameron signs pre-contract deal with Rangers
6
Billy Pirie DFC
Wife's poignant tribute to Dundee FC legend Billy Pirie who has died
3
Tony Docherty
What to expect from Dundee on transfer deadline day
Simon Murray takes on Hearts
Dundee have character - now is the time to show it says hurting Simon…
Hearts celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
5 Dundee talking points from Hearts horror show
2
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hearts thumping as player day off cancelled in…
8
Imari Samuels played his part in Dundee's win over Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee new boy Imari Samuels reveals message from Charlie Adam as he lays out…
Josh Mulligan
Dundee v Hearts: Injury news and who is the referee?
General view of Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Does BIG Dens Park claim by EFL scout prove old school methods…
Dundee loan star Victor Lopez is aiming to make an impact. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee's plan for 'talented' Victor Lopez and reason behind 'Chespi' nickname revealed

Conversation