Dundee’s Luke Graham set to return to Falkirk on loan

Luke Graham is leaving Dundee on loan to finish the season at promotion-chasing Falkirk.

The talented young defender excelled in the first half of the season as the Bairns topped the Championship.

However, a defensive injury crisis at Dens Park saw Graham recalled at the start of January and he featured in the January 2 derby defeat to Dundee United.

Since then players have returned to fitness and Graham found himself out of the matchday squad against Hearts at the weekend.

Having played for two clubs already this season, the 21-year-old could only return to Falkirk if he was to head out on loan.

They had already signed central defender Darragh O’Connor this month and the move looked unlikely.

However, Callumn Morrison’s deadline day move to Linfield brought in some cash for the Bairns and they have now moved to bring back Graham for the remainder of the campaign.

The loan window for Championship clubs is open into February and Graham’s return to Falkirk is expected to be completed on Tuesday.