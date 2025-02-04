Dundee FC Dundee prospect Luke Graham returns to Falkirk on loan Graham spent the first half of the season with the Bairns, but was recalled in early January. By Sean Hamilton February 4 2025, 11:37am February 4 2025, 11:37am Share Dundee prospect Luke Graham returns to Falkirk on loan Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5175294/luke-graham-dundee-rejoins-falkirk-loan/ Copy Link 0 comment Luke Graham in action for Dundee against Dundee United. Image: SNS Dundee defender Luke Graham has re-joined Falkirk on loan. The Dens Park defender spent the first half of the season with the Championship title-chasing Bairns, but was recalled in late December as the Dee struggled for bodies in defence. He played for the Dark Blues against St Johnstone and Dundee United. Luke Graham works to hold off Dundee United’s Sam Dalby. Image: Ross Johnston/Shutterstock But with Dundee’s defensive injury problems easing, the 20-year-old has been cleared to return to Falkirk, where he has already made 14 appearances this term. John McGlynn’s Bairns sit second in the Championship table, just one point behind leaders Ayr United, who have played an extra match. Livingston are also in the mix for the second tier title, sitting one point behind Falkirk, who face Partick Thistle on Saturday.
