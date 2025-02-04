Dundee prospect Luke Graham returns to Falkirk on loan

Dundee defender Luke Graham has re-joined Falkirk on loan.

The Dens Park defender spent the first half of the season with the Championship title-chasing Bairns, but was recalled in late December as the Dee struggled for bodies in defence.

He played for the Dark Blues against St Johnstone and Dundee United.

But with Dundee’s defensive injury problems easing, the 20-year-old has been cleared to return to Falkirk, where he has already made 14 appearances this term.

John McGlynn’s Bairns sit second in the Championship table, just one point behind leaders Ayr United, who have played an extra match.

Livingston are also in the mix for the second tier title, sitting one point behind Falkirk, who face Partick Thistle on Saturday.