Dundee FC

Tony Docherty: Dundee fans should make most of remaining time with Rangers-bound Lyall Cameron

The Dark Blues midfielder has penned a pre-contract agreement with the Gers.

By Neil Robertson
Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron has agreed to join Rangers at the end of the season. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

Tony Docherty believes everyone connected with Dundee should make the most of the time they have left with Lyall Cameron.

The 22-year-old has agreed a pre-contract with Rangers and will make his big move to Ibrox this summer.

Cameron has come up through the ranks at Dens and Dundee will be entitled to compensation for the midfield playmaker.

Docherty insists the club’s prize asset fully deserves his move to Rangers but the manager is absolutely convinced he will continue to give his all for the Dark Blues before he ultimately leaves for good.

The 54-year-old said: “It’s no surprise that Lyall has signed for Rangers and it’s credit to him for the level of consistency and how good his performances have been.

“It’s the nature of the industry we’re in, if you’re doing well you’ll attract attention.

Lyall Cameron and Simon Murray.
Lyall Cameron celebrates scoring with Dundee team-mate Simon Murray at Rugby Park. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

“I think we should enjoy the time we have left with him and appreciate what he’s brought to this football club because he’s such a talented footballer.

“Lyall is someone who wants to improve himself all the time, that was obvious to me the minute I came in the door. He’s now had the rewards for that.

“He’s a brilliant person so I know how committed he will be until the end of the season. I have no worries about him at all, none.

“I can guarantee he will give 100% for Dundee in every game he plays.

“I have a close relationship with all my players. Lyall is such a level-headed boy who knows where he’s going and is hugely focused on his career.

“He’s always been determined to be a top footballer and everything in his life is geared towards that.”

Kenny McLean (centre), who impressed Tony Docherty after penning a pre-contract to leave Aberdeen, celebrates after scoring for the Dons. Image: SNS

The manager also believes that Cameron will play with a new sense of freedom now his future has been sorted – just like another midfielder did when Docherty was assistant boss at Pittodrie.

He added: “I remember it happening with Kenny McLean at Aberdeen where he was outstanding in the last part of the season when he knew he was leaving.

“I think Lyall can be the same and knowing his personality he will want to leave here on a real high.

“Sometimes with players when they know what the future holds for them they have an extra bit of freedom.

“That’s what happened with Kenny and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if that’s how things work out with Lyall too.”

