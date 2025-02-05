Josh Mulligan blanks Dundee contract talk as star vows to put right ‘unacceptable’ Hearts defeat

Josh Mulligan admits sitting through the video nasty of Dundee’s 6-0 hammering from Hearts made for grim viewing.

The Dark Blues had been in fine form leading up to Saturday’s Premiership clash at Dens but they were swept aside by the ruthless Jam Tarts.

Boss Tony Docherty pulled his players in on Sunday and they were made to sit through the video of the game to see exactly where they had gone wrong.

Mulligan admitted it was a tough watch but it has made him even more determined to produce a big response at Celtic Park tonight.

The 22-year-old said: “We were in on Sunday and it was beneficial to go through it straight away.

“We analyse every game but after one like that, we needed to do it as soon as possible.

“Obviously it wasn’t a great watch but it’s something you need to do.

“We didn’t watch the whole game back, just the goals and certain parts the manager wanted to talk to us about. The goals were unacceptable and we know that.

“It was constructive, though, you have to face up to these things.”

Mulligan added: “Some people might want to sweep it under the carpet but that’s not us, we wanted to see what wasn’t good enough so we can deal with it.

“It was needed because we didn’t do well enough, the goals were so poor and we didn’t do what we’d been doing in recent weeks.

“We went away from the things we’ve been good at and we need to get back to that.

“There were no excuses, we were ready for the game but didn’t turn up.

“The positive thing now is we have another chance to put it right.”

Dundee last won at Celtic Park away back in 2001 but Mulligan insists the Dark Blues can take confidence from the fact they drew with the champions 3-3 at Dens last month.

He added: “The last time we played Celtic, we had a good performance and got a good result.

“We were focused and our concentration levels were good that night – we’ll need to do that again at Celtic Park.

“Against Hearts we were not good enough on the ball and that wasn’t the case when we played Celtic last month.

“So we have to get back to the standards we’d set for ourselves.”

Mulligan’s deal at Dens is up this summer and he has been offered a new contract by the club.

However, he insists he is fully focused on what is happening on the pitch, not off it.

He added: “I have not really spoken to my agent about it, I’ve left him to deal with it.

“I am just focused on the next game, all I’m thinking about is my football.”

Dundee will be without the injured Scott Fraser and Billy Koumetio.