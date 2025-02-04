Dundee’s Fin Robertson outlines ‘hunger and desire’ to repay Dark Blues after signing new deal

Dundee academy graduate Fin Robertson has signed a contract extension at Dens Park.

The 22-year-old is the club’s longest-serving player having made his debut as a 16-year-old in 2019.

Robertson is the first of eight players offered new deals to have extended his stay with the Dark Blues.

He has been a regular in Tony Docherty’s side this season, featuring 23 times, and is determined to kick on in dark blue.

Robertson told the Dundee website: “It feels really good to get the contract signed.

“It has been a good season so far, I’ve played a lot of games which is all I want to do. I’ve got a lot of hunger and desire to keep going and keep getting better.

“Having this run of games this season has given me a lot of confidence and like they say the more you play the better you feel.

“This season I’ve played in a number of different positions and I’m happy doing that because for me the main thing is being on the pitch and playing matches.

“The club has given me a lot, I’ve been here since I was 11, and they have believed in me when maybe others didn’t.

“I really appreciate the club for what they have given me and I just want to repay them with good performances.”

Robertson has made 91 appearances for his boyhood club and is now contracted to Dundee until 2027.