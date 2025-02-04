Dundee’s Fin Robertson outlines ‘hunger and desire’ to repay Dark Blues after signing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Fin Robertson outlines ‘hunger and desire’ to repay Dark Blues after signing new deal

The academy graduate is the first Dee this season to sign an extension to his contract.

By George Cran
Fin Robertson takes on Dundee United
Fin Robertson has signed a new deal at Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee academy graduate Fin Robertson has signed a contract extension at Dens Park.

The 22-year-old is the club’s longest-serving player having made his debut as a 16-year-old in 2019.

Robertson is the first of eight players offered new deals to have extended his stay with the Dark Blues.

He has been a regular in Tony Docherty’s side this season, featuring 23 times, and is determined to kick on in dark blue.

Dundee's goal-scorer Simon Murray celebrates with provider Fin Robertson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Fin Robertson laid on Simon Murray’s winner in the Dundee derby last month. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Robertson told the Dundee website: “It feels really good to get the contract signed.

“It has been a good season so far, I’ve played a lot of games which is all I want to do. I’ve got a lot of hunger and desire to keep going and keep getting better.

“Having this run of games this season has given me a lot of confidence and like they say the more you play the better you feel.

“This season I’ve played in a number of different positions and I’m happy doing that because for me the main thing is being on the pitch and playing matches.

Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
Robertson has scored three times in dark blue. Image: SNS

“The club has given me a lot, I’ve been here since I was 11, and they have believed in me when maybe others didn’t.

“I really appreciate the club for what they have given me and I just want to repay them with good performances.”

Robertson has made 91 appearances for his boyhood club and is now contracted to Dundee until 2027.

