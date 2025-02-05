Tony Docherty insists Dundee will respond after Celtic make it two 6-0 defeats in a row as he opens up on Lyall Cameron absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty insists Dundee will respond after Celtic make it two 6-0 defeats in a row as he opens up on Lyall Cameron absence

The Dark Blues boss was angered by refereeing decisions that led to the Hoops taking a 2-0 half-time lead.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty at Celtic
Tony Docherty tries to lift his Dundee side at Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Tony Docherty insists Dundee will “get back on the horse” after suffering a second straight 6-0 defeat as Celtic ran rampant at Parkhead.

On Saturday it was Hearts, midweek it was away to the champions.

Docherty was angered by the VAR decision for the penalty that opened the scoring and a lack of action from referee Colin Steven ahead of the second goal.

Engels made no mistake from the spot on 17 minutes before Trevor Carson was beaten at the third attempt by Adam Idah in first-half stoppage time.

The second half got away from the visitors as the Hoops racked up another big scoreline with Daizen Maeda adding two, Engels grabbing another and Nicolas Kuhn notching the sixth.

To make it the nightmare of all weeks for the Dee.

Arne Engels strikes to make it 5-0 for Celtic against Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Arne Engels strikes to make it 5-0 for Celtic against Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

‘Things went against us’

“As a group, we need to make sure we’re more resolute defensively,” Docherty said.

“You have to be at your best defensively at Celtic Park.

“We should have done better in that second half. But for the first half, I felt things went against us and our play merited us coming in at nothing each.

“No Celtic player claims [for the penalty] and the referee who is staring at it actually gives a free kick to us.

“So I think it’s a soft variety and things like that have to go for you at Celtic Park. And I do think the second goal, just in front of me at the dugout, there’s a foul on Mo Sylla.

Referee Colin Steven awards a penalty at 0-0. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Referee Colin Steven awards a penalty at 0-0. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“But in the second half, we can’t have the third goal particularly. We just can’t.

“We know what Celtic’s threats are and we can’t switch off like that, allow a player to get his header inside the box.

“From then on, the level of goal we lost was poor and it’s something we’ve addressed with the group. But it’s important now we move on.”

Lyall Cameron

Moving on sees the Dark Blues host Championship strugglers Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup.

And the hope is Lyall Cameron will be available after missing this trip to Celtic with an Achilles issue days after his impending switch to Rangers was announced.

Lyall Cameron sat out for Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Lyall Cameron sat out for Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“We’re hopeful it’ll be OK for Saturday,” Docherty said.

“He’s got a problem with his Achilles.

“He’s been playing with it for quite a while and it affected him on Saturday.

“I asked him at half-time if he could carry on and he said yes because that’s the boy that he is.

“But resting up tonight is important that we give him a chance for being back on Saturday.

Mo Sylla gets booked after giving away the penalty for the opening goal. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Mo Sylla gets booked after giving away the penalty for the opening goal. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“Because it’s of paramount importance now.

“We’re really disappointed at our two recent league results but we’ve given ourselves an opportunity in the cup from winning a derby.

“Trust me, that’s not getting brushed under the carpet.

“It’s something as a staff and as a manager, we’ll take full responsibility. We’ll look for ways to get better and make it better

“Now our full focus is now on Airdrie in the Scottish Cup.”

