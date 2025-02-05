Tony Docherty insists Dundee will respond after Celtic make it two 6-0 defeats in a row as he opens up on Lyall Cameron absence

Tony Docherty insists Dundee will “get back on the horse” after suffering a second straight 6-0 defeat as Celtic ran rampant at Parkhead.

On Saturday it was Hearts, midweek it was away to the champions.

Docherty was angered by the VAR decision for the penalty that opened the scoring and a lack of action from referee Colin Steven ahead of the second goal.

Engels made no mistake from the spot on 17 minutes before Trevor Carson was beaten at the third attempt by Adam Idah in first-half stoppage time.

The second half got away from the visitors as the Hoops racked up another big scoreline with Daizen Maeda adding two, Engels grabbing another and Nicolas Kuhn notching the sixth.

To make it the nightmare of all weeks for the Dee.

‘Things went against us’

“As a group, we need to make sure we’re more resolute defensively,” Docherty said.

“You have to be at your best defensively at Celtic Park.

“We should have done better in that second half. But for the first half, I felt things went against us and our play merited us coming in at nothing each.

“No Celtic player claims [for the penalty] and the referee who is staring at it actually gives a free kick to us.

“So I think it’s a soft variety and things like that have to go for you at Celtic Park. And I do think the second goal, just in front of me at the dugout, there’s a foul on Mo Sylla.

“But in the second half, we can’t have the third goal particularly. We just can’t.

“We know what Celtic’s threats are and we can’t switch off like that, allow a player to get his header inside the box.

“From then on, the level of goal we lost was poor and it’s something we’ve addressed with the group. But it’s important now we move on.”

Lyall Cameron

Moving on sees the Dark Blues host Championship strugglers Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup.

And the hope is Lyall Cameron will be available after missing this trip to Celtic with an Achilles issue days after his impending switch to Rangers was announced.

“We’re hopeful it’ll be OK for Saturday,” Docherty said.

“He’s got a problem with his Achilles.

“He’s been playing with it for quite a while and it affected him on Saturday.

“I asked him at half-time if he could carry on and he said yes because that’s the boy that he is.

“But resting up tonight is important that we give him a chance for being back on Saturday.

“Because it’s of paramount importance now.

“We’re really disappointed at our two recent league results but we’ve given ourselves an opportunity in the cup from winning a derby.

“Trust me, that’s not getting brushed under the carpet.

“It’s something as a staff and as a manager, we’ll take full responsibility. We’ll look for ways to get better and make it better

“Now our full focus is now on Airdrie in the Scottish Cup.”