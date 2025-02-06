4 Dundee talking points from Celtic humbling as biggest game of the campaign emerges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from Celtic humbling as biggest game of the campaign emerges

The Dark Blues suffered a second-straight 6-0 defeat at Parkhead on Wednesday - how do they get over it?

Dundee were on the end of another big defeat at Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Dundee were on the end of another big defeat at Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee are suffering.

Suffering from lack of confidence thanks to a habit of simply conceding far too many goals.

Just a few days ago they had conceded 41 goals in 23 league games. A number that is already too high.

Now they’ve gone and let in 12 in just two games.

Saturday was a horror show against Hearts, Celtic on Wednesday was more predictable but no less painful.

Dundee are approaching the most crucial point of the campaign – do they sink or do they swim?

Courier Sport was at Celtic Park to pick out key talking points.

The record books

Arne Engels strikes to make it 5-0 for Celtic against Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Arne Engels strikes to make it 5-0 for Celtic against Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

It’s been a long time since a top-flight side conceded six goals in consecutive games.

Twenty-five years to be exact.

Unfortunately for the Dark Blues, the last team to suffer that ignominy was also Dundee.

Back in 2000, Jocky Scott’s side were thumped 7-1 at home by Rangers followed by a 6-2 humbling at Celtic.

They would get over that disastrous week with a draw against Kilmarnock, followed by a win over Hibs so there’s an example if needed of bouncing back from this.

The big issue Tony Docherty and his side have now, though, is their inability to keep the back door shut.

Tony Docherty knows Dundee's defence must improve. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Tony Docherty knows Dundee’s defence must improve. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

They’ve now conceded 53 goals in 25 matches in the Premiership, that’s 2.12 per game.

Last season they knew they’d conceded too many, letting in a total of 68.

Despite signing new players and attempting to fix the problem, it is still very much there.

And going by the numbers has got worse.

At this rate they are on course to concede a massive 80 goals.

That would be a Premiership record.

When it was the Scottish Premier League, both Aberdeen in 1999/00 and Gretna in 2007/08 conceded 83.

Daizen Maeda scores for Celtic in the 6-0 win over Dundee FC
Daizen Maeda heads in Celtic’s crucial third goal against Dundee FC. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

For reference, Dundee’s terrible side of 2018/19 conceded 78 across the campaign. The last time the club conceded 80 goals – the worst defensive record in any Dee season – was in 1934-35.

It must be said, though, that is unlikely. These things usually ease up.

And the 12 goals conceded in the last two games makes up a massive 23% of all the goals conceded in the league this season.

Referee calls

Tony Docherty felt the big decisions in the first half went against his side.

In the ground watching the action unfold, there can be sympathy there.

You need marginal calls to go in your favour at times and that didn’t happen. For the penalty, nobody in the stadium shouted for a spot-kick – not even Auston Trusty.

Referee Colin Steven awards a penalty at 0-0. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Referee Colin Steven awards a penalty at 0-0. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

But VAR poked its nose in and when you do what Mo Sylla did you are running the risk of giving away a soft penalty.

And it looked liked a foul on the sideline ahead of the second goal, Sylla tumbling into Dundee’s technical area after a challenge from Callum McGregor.

VAR, though, couldn’t take a look after the goal because the ball went out of play along with the French midfielder.

Losing that goal right on half-time was vital.

They didn’t get the rub of the green with much on Wednesday night but it still doesn’t excuse a 6-0 thumping.

How to get over it

This is the biggest test of Tony Docherty’s management since he stepped into the job.

He has to find a way to inject some belief back into a side that has been battered and bloodied by conceding 12 with no reply in the past week.

Dundee were outclassed by Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee were outclassed by Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Interestingly he mentioned in his post-match comments to written press that he’d already gone through the goals conceded with the players in the dressing-room.

That would normally be something for the following day. Instead the plan was to get the bad stuff out of the way nice, park the two defeats as much as possible and look to the future.

What has happened has happened, the key as always is how you respond.

Biggest game of the season

That leads us to Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup.

This is undoubtedly the biggest game of the season.

A perfect chance to ‘get back on the horse’, as Docherty put it at Parkhead.

In classic Dundee fashion, though, what had looked like the perfect draw – at home to a side bottom of the Championship and losing every week – has twisted into something much more risky.

Dundee Airdrie
Dundee thumped Airdrieonians 6-1 at Dens Park in the League Cup earlier this season. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

The Dark Blues form has tanked and Airdrie have won three in a row!

Scoring 10 goals in the process.

It’s in banana-skin territory now and Dundee can not afford to go slipping out of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

We’ll be in full crisis mode if that comes to pass and the atmosphere at Dens doesn’t bear thinking about.

The gap, though, between the Premiership and Championship is big. We see that in the play-offs every year now.

It’s up to Dundee to go take the chance they have given themselves after a superb performance in the derby win not so long ago.

And that’s the crux – Dundee have not become a bad side overnight.

What they need to do now is prove they are actually a good side by winning this game and giving their suffering fans a bit of joy on Saturday.

Win and the recovery can start. Lose and who knows where we go from there.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty at Celtic
Tony Docherty insists Dundee will respond after Celtic inflict second consecutive 6-0 defeat as…
11
Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan blanks Dundee contract talk as star vows to put right 'unacceptable' Hearts…
Lyall Cameron
Tony Docherty: Dundee fans should make most of remaining time with Rangers-bound Lyall Cameron
Fin Robertson takes on Dundee United
Dundee's Fin Robertson outlines 'hunger and desire' to repay Dark Blues after signing new…
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United last month. Image: SNS
Dundee prospect Luke Graham returns to Falkirk on loan
Blair Spittal rattles in the goal of the game as Hearts ran riot at Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Up-and-down Dundee could be dragged into relegation battle
Dundee transfer window assessed
Dundee's January transfer window assessed
Luke Graham returned to Dundee at the start of January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Luke Graham set to return to Falkirk on loan
Lyall Cameron on the pitch for Dundee FC
Dundee's Lyall Cameron signs pre-contract deal with Rangers
9
Billy Pirie DFC
Wife's poignant tribute to Dundee FC legend Billy Pirie who has died
3

Conversation