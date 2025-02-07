Dundee ‘owe fans’ victory on Saturday as star issues simple message to team-mates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee ‘owe fans’ victory on Saturday as star issues simple message to team-mates

The Dark Blues welcome Championship strugglers Airdrieonians to Dens Park with a Scottish Cup last eight place at stake.

Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson had a mixed week. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Fin Robertson has had an up-and-down week.

The boyhood Dundee fan put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay with his hometown team until 2027.

That, though, came between back-to-back 6-0 defeats to Hearts and then Celtic.

Off the pitch it’s been a “dream” for Robertson to sign a new deal. On the pitch has been more of a nightmare.

“It’s just not acceptable, losing by six goals again,” Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson said after the loss to Celtic.

“It’s been a tough week. It’s never nice to lose football games, especially in the manner that we’ve lost, so we need to put that right on Saturday.

Dundee were on the end of another big defeat at Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Dundee and Fin Robertson were on the end of another big defeat at Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

“It’s a good group in there. We need to get around each other and then go again.

“The manager hasn’t had to say much because we know ourselves. You’ve got to represent Dundee, you’ve got to work hard for the badge on your chest.

“I think the boys do that, to be fair to them, but it needs to be better.

“I’m confident we can do that.

“Maybe it didn’t go well in the last few games, but Airdrie is important on Saturday.

“We had been on a decent run. Obviously, the last couple of results have not been anywhere near the standard required.

“But football is good because we’ve got another game on Saturday and we need to win.

“That’s it. End of.”

‘We owe the fans’

Hearts celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Hearts celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee are back at home as Airdrieonians travel to Dens Park.

Home form this season, despite a good run in January, has not been good.

In the Premiership, only Ross County and St Johnstone have picked up fewer points at home.

And Robertson says the Dark Blues owe the Dens Park fans better.

“It’s up to us to put this week down as a blip. We just have to win the game on Saturday. It’s as simple as that, no matter how we win,” he added.

“We need to put a stop to this run.

“And we owe the fans a win because they’ve supported us on Wednesday there and on Saturday against Hearts.

“They pay their good money to come watch us play football, so we do owe them.”

Conversation