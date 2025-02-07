Dundee ‘owe fans’ victory on Saturday as star issues simple message to team-mates

Fin Robertson has had an up-and-down week.

The boyhood Dundee fan put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay with his hometown team until 2027.

That, though, came between back-to-back 6-0 defeats to Hearts and then Celtic.

Off the pitch it’s been a “dream” for Robertson to sign a new deal. On the pitch has been more of a nightmare.

“It’s just not acceptable, losing by six goals again,” Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson said after the loss to Celtic.

“It’s been a tough week. It’s never nice to lose football games, especially in the manner that we’ve lost, so we need to put that right on Saturday.

“It’s a good group in there. We need to get around each other and then go again.

“The manager hasn’t had to say much because we know ourselves. You’ve got to represent Dundee, you’ve got to work hard for the badge on your chest.

“I think the boys do that, to be fair to them, but it needs to be better.

“I’m confident we can do that.

“Maybe it didn’t go well in the last few games, but Airdrie is important on Saturday.

“We had been on a decent run. Obviously, the last couple of results have not been anywhere near the standard required.

“But football is good because we’ve got another game on Saturday and we need to win.

“That’s it. End of.”

‘We owe the fans’

Dundee are back at home as Airdrieonians travel to Dens Park.

Home form this season, despite a good run in January, has not been good.

In the Premiership, only Ross County and St Johnstone have picked up fewer points at home.

And Robertson says the Dark Blues owe the Dens Park fans better.

“It’s up to us to put this week down as a blip. We just have to win the game on Saturday. It’s as simple as that, no matter how we win,” he added.

“We need to put a stop to this run.

“And we owe the fans a win because they’ve supported us on Wednesday there and on Saturday against Hearts.

“They pay their good money to come watch us play football, so we do owe them.”