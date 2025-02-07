Dundee v Airdrieonians: Team news, which Dees are at risk of ban and will VAR be used in Scottish Cup clash?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Airdrieonians: Team news, which Dees are at risk of ban and will VAR be used in Scottish Cup clash?

The Dark Blues are determined to get over their horror week with a morale-boosting cup victory.

By George Cran
Dundee Airdrie
Dundee knocked Airdrieonians out of the League Cup earlier this season - can they make it a double this weekend? Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Dundee fans were delighted to see their reward for dumping rivals United out of the Scottish Cup was a home draw against Championship strugglers Airdrie.

However, the fortunes of both clubs have taken a sharp turn since the draw was made.

And pits an in-form underdog up against an out-of-sorts favourite.

Airdrieonians hadn’t won a league game since August when the draw was made, now they’ve won their last two – a 3-0 win over Dunfermline and a 2-1 victory against Queen’s Park.

Include the cup win over Dumbarton and Rhys McCabe’s men have won three on the bounce and scored 10 goals in the process.

Dundee, meanwhile, have suffered the ignominy of losing 6-0 in back-to-back games.

With a last eight place at stake, this contest is more in the balance than expected.

Courier Sport details all you need to know.

Team news

Lyall Cameron scored against Airdrie in August but he's an injury doubt for this one. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Lyall Cameron scored for Dundee FC against Airdrieonians in August – will he be fit for this one? Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

In terms of options, Tony Docherty’s Dundee squad is stronger than it has been all season.

Ziyad Larkeche, Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales have all returned to action after injury while club captain Joe Shaughnessy could make his long-awaited return after a cruciate ligament injury.

Victor ‘Chespi’ Lopez could also make his Dundee debut after being given watching briefs against Hearts and Celtic.

The main concern is over Lyall Cameron after he missed the midweek defeat to Celtic with an Achilles injury.

He has trained since and is expected to be fit to play.

Missing will be Scott Fraser and Billy Koumetio.

Something to note for Dees – two yellow cards in the Scottish Cup equal a one-game ban. Dundee have three players at risk in Lyall Cameron, Ethan Ingram and Mo Sylla.

Mo Sylla gets booked after giving away the penalty for the opening goal. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Mo Sylla is one yellow card away from a cup ban. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Airdrie have a couple of injuries to contend with themselves.

Left-back Lewis Strapp went off with a shoulder injury last weekend that required hospital treatment and could miss out. Former Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy is likely to deputise.

Defender Aiden Wilson remains out while Alex Bannon could make his Airdrie debut after joining on loan from Gary Bowyer’s Burton Albion.

Managers

Tony Docherty at Celtic
Tony Docherty tries to lift his Dundee side at Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Tony Docherty wants to see a big improvement from his side. On Airdrie he said: “They are a good side. We’ve watched their last three games and they’ve picked up.

“They’ve got a good young manager in Rhys McCabe. Good player as well, one of their best players.

“They’ve got an attractive style of play and they stick to it, they’re good at it.

“I know we played them earlier on in the season but I’m under no illusion whatsoever that we need to be at our very best to progress in the cup.

“They are a good team who are on good momentum at the moment.

“So, you won’t get any complacency coming from us.”

Airdrieonians boss Rhys McCabe. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Airdrieonians boss Rhys McCabe. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Rhys McCabe said: “We’re feeling good, that comes with winning games of football.

“It’s not a secret recipe, that’s how football is.

“We weren’t at our best [against Queen’s Park] but we still deserved the victory and that’s a good sign.”

Referee

Euan Anderson sends off Airdrie defender Dylan MacDonald at Dens. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Euan Anderson sends off Dylan MacDonald (No 2) as Dundee FC beat Airdrieonians 6-1 at Dens in August. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The man in the middle for this one will be Euan Anderson, assisted by Dougie Potter and Scott Anderson.

Euan Anderson has dished out 71 yellow cards in 10 games this season and one red.

That red came at Dens Park in the previous meeting between Dundee and Airdrieonians where he sent off Diamonds defender Dylan MacDonald for a last-man challenge on Simon Murray.

There will be no VAR in operation at Dens Park this weekend.

Conversation