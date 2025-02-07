Dundee v Airdrieonians: Team news, which Dees are at risk of ban and will VAR be used in Scottish Cup clash?

Dundee fans were delighted to see their reward for dumping rivals United out of the Scottish Cup was a home draw against Championship strugglers Airdrie.

However, the fortunes of both clubs have taken a sharp turn since the draw was made.

And pits an in-form underdog up against an out-of-sorts favourite.

Airdrieonians hadn’t won a league game since August when the draw was made, now they’ve won their last two – a 3-0 win over Dunfermline and a 2-1 victory against Queen’s Park.

Include the cup win over Dumbarton and Rhys McCabe’s men have won three on the bounce and scored 10 goals in the process.

Dundee, meanwhile, have suffered the ignominy of losing 6-0 in back-to-back games.

With a last eight place at stake, this contest is more in the balance than expected.

Courier Sport details all you need to know.

Team news

In terms of options, Tony Docherty’s Dundee squad is stronger than it has been all season.

Ziyad Larkeche, Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales have all returned to action after injury while club captain Joe Shaughnessy could make his long-awaited return after a cruciate ligament injury.

Victor ‘Chespi’ Lopez could also make his Dundee debut after being given watching briefs against Hearts and Celtic.

The main concern is over Lyall Cameron after he missed the midweek defeat to Celtic with an Achilles injury.

He has trained since and is expected to be fit to play.

Missing will be Scott Fraser and Billy Koumetio.

Something to note for Dees – two yellow cards in the Scottish Cup equal a one-game ban. Dundee have three players at risk in Lyall Cameron, Ethan Ingram and Mo Sylla.

Airdrie have a couple of injuries to contend with themselves.

Left-back Lewis Strapp went off with a shoulder injury last weekend that required hospital treatment and could miss out. Former Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy is likely to deputise.

Defender Aiden Wilson remains out while Alex Bannon could make his Airdrie debut after joining on loan from Gary Bowyer’s Burton Albion.

Managers

Tony Docherty wants to see a big improvement from his side. On Airdrie he said: “They are a good side. We’ve watched their last three games and they’ve picked up.

“They’ve got a good young manager in Rhys McCabe. Good player as well, one of their best players.

“They’ve got an attractive style of play and they stick to it, they’re good at it.

“I know we played them earlier on in the season but I’m under no illusion whatsoever that we need to be at our very best to progress in the cup.

“They are a good team who are on good momentum at the moment.

“So, you won’t get any complacency coming from us.”

Rhys McCabe said: “We’re feeling good, that comes with winning games of football.

“It’s not a secret recipe, that’s how football is.

“We weren’t at our best [against Queen’s Park] but we still deserved the victory and that’s a good sign.”

Referee

The man in the middle for this one will be Euan Anderson, assisted by Dougie Potter and Scott Anderson.

Euan Anderson has dished out 71 yellow cards in 10 games this season and one red.

That red came at Dens Park in the previous meeting between Dundee and Airdrieonians where he sent off Diamonds defender Dylan MacDonald for a last-man challenge on Simon Murray.

There will be no VAR in operation at Dens Park this weekend.