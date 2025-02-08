Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits Lyall Cameron mistake as injury doubt over striker revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits Lyall Cameron mistake as injury doubt over striker revealed

The Dark Blues face Airdrieonians in a crucial cup clash this afternoon.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron sat out for Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Lyall Cameron sat out for Dundee at Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

After a bruising week, Dundee need to remember what got them to the Scottish Cup last 16 says manager Tony Docherty ahead of their home clash with Airdrie.

The Dark Blues form took a surprise nosedive after defeating Dundee United in a derby at Dens just last month.

That morale-boosting 1-0 win was followed by a shock 6-0 home defeat to Hearts and then the same scoreline at Celtic on Wednesday.

Now they are aiming to put a nightmare few days behind them by booking a spot in the quarter-finals against Championship side Airdrieonians.

Tony Docherty at Celtic
Tony Docherty wants a reaction from his side today. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“The thing I love about this group is they lift themselves,” Docherty said about the reaction from his squad since Wednesday’s thumping at Parkhead.

“We came in on Thursday as planned, it wasn’t a punishment, but there is an honesty and a realisation by everybody.

“Because we’re all in it together, staff and players.

“And we addressed a lot of issues that we had to.

“Then it’s just full focus on the cup game because it’s a huge objective.

“We’re laser-focused on the Scottish Cup tie.

“The amount of effort that the players put in and the level of performance we put in to win a derby, to give us this opportunity, we need to use that.

Dundee players celebrate with fans on Scottish Cup derby night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee players celebrate with fans on Scottish Cup derby night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We need to use that to fuel our motivation.

“We’ve got ourselves in this position and we need to make the most of it.

“That derby win was only a couple of weeks ago.

“I want to get the performances at Dens back to that.

“I want to have the performance we had in both Old Firm games we had at Dens.

“I want the performance levels of when we beat Hibs 4-1, when we beat Motherwell 4-1.

“And more than that, I want us to try and get as close to the atmosphere that was generated by the crowd in all these fixtures.

“That’s the Dens Park I want.”

Lyall Cameron and striker doubt

Docherty expects to have key man Lyall Cameron back available after he missed the trip to the champions.

And he revealed the Scotland U/21 star shouldn’t have played in the Hearts game last weekend.

There is also a doubt over striker Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Lyall Cameron in the stands at Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Lyall Cameron in the stands at Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Asked about team news, Docherty replied: “Joe Shaughnessy is back in the squad.

“Seb Palmer-Houlden has a wee knock but we’ll monitor that and see if he’s OK. He picked it up against Celtic.

“The only ones out are Scotty Fraser and Billy Koumetio, who are both making good progress at the moment.

“Lyall Cameron is good.

“We had to make that decision on Wednesday. He probably shouldn’t have played last Saturday.

“When you look back at his performance, he wasn’t Lyall which was down to the injury.

“But we’ve watched him train the last couple of days and listened to him. He feels he’s fit and available.”

Conversation