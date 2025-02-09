Lyall Cameron opens up on Dundee fan reaction after Rangers pre-contract and reveals desire to go out on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron opens up on Dundee fan reaction after Rangers pre-contract and reveals desire to go out on a high

The Dens playmaker impressed in the cup win over Airdrie.

Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron is heading to Rangers at the end of the season. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

“I did want to prove I’ve still got 100% commitment towards Dundee, because I do, and that’s the type of person I am.”

Lyall Cameron has been a man in the news this month.

Wanted by two of the biggest clubs in the country and speculation over where his future lay beyond the summer persistent.

The Dark Blues star is in the final few months of his time at the club who brought him through into the professional ranks.

And it is Rangers who he has chosen to join at the end of this campaign.

Lyall Cameron completes the scoring. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Rangers-bound Lyall Cameron completes the scoring as Dundee beat Airdrie 4-0. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

But there is still business to be done at Dens and Cameron wants to prove to any doubters that there will be no downing tools.

His first appearance since the pre-contract with the Gers was announced saw just that as Cameron scored twice and played a part in two more goals as Dundee beat Airdrie 4-0.

‘Leaving Dundee will be hard’

“There’s been a lot of stuff said and a lot of tension around it, but I don’t really look too much on social media and I just kind of take the game as it comes,” the Dundonian said.

“I can just keep myself to myself and don’t let people’s opinions get to me too much.

“I did want to prove that I’ve still got 100% commitment towards Dundee, because I do, and that’s the type of person I am.

“No matter who I’m playing for, I’ll give 100%.

Lyall Cameron lines up a corner kick at Dens Park. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron lines up a corner kick at Dens Park. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

“I’m the type of person who is going to constantly give my best for the club, so I hope the fans can see that and appreciate that.

“I got a few bits over the far side but on the whole, the majority of the fans were pretty good towards me, so I’m grateful for that.

“Leaving Dundee will be hard so I’m just going to focus to the end of the season.”

Dundee desire

Cameron will depart with a very decent goalscoring record on his CV, having scored 29 times in two-and-a-half seasons so far as a senior player.

His double at the weekend took him into double figures for the second time in his career – five in the cups, five in the Premiership.

Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee’s fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

However, Lyall Cameron is not content to leave it at that – he wants more Dundee goals before heading to Rangers at the season end.

“It’s a decent return, but at the same time I just want to keep building on that, getting more goals in the league,” he added.

“I want to keep improving and get as many positive results as possible for Dundee.

“I was a bit surprised Si [Murray] set me up, to be honest! You know what Si’s like, he loves scoring goals but he’s a great guy.

“Deep down I knew he was going to pass it. I made sure to scream at him right enough, just to make sure.

“He wants what’s best for the club, so I was pretty confident he was going to pass it.”

More from Dundee FC

Conor Hazard makes late save from Darwin Nunez header. Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Former Dundee loan ace and ex-Raith striker inspire FA Cup giant-killing against Liverpool
Dundee enjoy Clark Robertson's opening goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
5 Dundee talking points as Airdrie prove perfect tonic and Chespi debut assessed
Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron commitment to Dundee clear in match-winning display says Tony Docherty as boss…
Lyall Cameron sat out for Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits Lyall Cameron mistake as injury doubt over striker revealed
Dundee Airdrie
Dundee v Airdrieonians: Team news, which Dees are at risk of ban and will…
Dundee appeal for a penalty
Dundee v Rangers VAR audio revealed as Willie Collum runs rule over Simon Murray…
3
Fin Robertson
Dundee 'owe fans' victory on Saturday as star issues simple message to team-mates
8
Dundee were on the end of another big defeat at Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Celtic humbling as biggest game of the campaign emerges
4
Tony Docherty at Celtic
Tony Docherty insists Dundee will respond after Celtic inflict second consecutive 6-0 defeat as…
14
Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan blanks Dundee contract talk as star vows to put right 'unacceptable' Hearts…

Conversation