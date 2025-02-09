Lyall Cameron opens up on Dundee fan reaction after Rangers pre-contract and reveals desire to go out on a high

“I did want to prove I’ve still got 100% commitment towards Dundee, because I do, and that’s the type of person I am.”

Lyall Cameron has been a man in the news this month.

Wanted by two of the biggest clubs in the country and speculation over where his future lay beyond the summer persistent.

The Dark Blues star is in the final few months of his time at the club who brought him through into the professional ranks.

And it is Rangers who he has chosen to join at the end of this campaign.

But there is still business to be done at Dens and Cameron wants to prove to any doubters that there will be no downing tools.

His first appearance since the pre-contract with the Gers was announced saw just that as Cameron scored twice and played a part in two more goals as Dundee beat Airdrie 4-0.

‘Leaving Dundee will be hard’

“There’s been a lot of stuff said and a lot of tension around it, but I don’t really look too much on social media and I just kind of take the game as it comes,” the Dundonian said.

“I can just keep myself to myself and don’t let people’s opinions get to me too much.

“I did want to prove that I’ve still got 100% commitment towards Dundee, because I do, and that’s the type of person I am.

“No matter who I’m playing for, I’ll give 100%.

“I’m the type of person who is going to constantly give my best for the club, so I hope the fans can see that and appreciate that.

“I got a few bits over the far side but on the whole, the majority of the fans were pretty good towards me, so I’m grateful for that.

“Leaving Dundee will be hard so I’m just going to focus to the end of the season.”

Dundee desire

Cameron will depart with a very decent goalscoring record on his CV, having scored 29 times in two-and-a-half seasons so far as a senior player.

His double at the weekend took him into double figures for the second time in his career – five in the cups, five in the Premiership.

However, Lyall Cameron is not content to leave it at that – he wants more Dundee goals before heading to Rangers at the season end.

“It’s a decent return, but at the same time I just want to keep building on that, getting more goals in the league,” he added.

“I want to keep improving and get as many positive results as possible for Dundee.

“I was a bit surprised Si [Murray] set me up, to be honest! You know what Si’s like, he loves scoring goals but he’s a great guy.

“Deep down I knew he was going to pass it. I made sure to scream at him right enough, just to make sure.

“He wants what’s best for the club, so I was pretty confident he was going to pass it.”