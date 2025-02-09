Former Dundee loan ace and ex-Raith striker inspire FA Cup giant-killing against Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Former Dundee loan ace and ex-Raith striker inspire FA Cup giant-killing against Liverpool

Plymouth stunned Arne Slot's English Premier League leaders in the fourth round of the cup.

By Reporter
Conor Hazard makes late save from Darwin Nunez header. Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Conor Hazard makes late save from Darwin Nunez header. Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Plymouth have knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup thanks to former Raith Rovers loan star Ryan Hardie’s winning goal.

In one of the competition’s biggest ever shocks, Arne Slot’s Reds were beaten 1-0 by the English Championship strugglers, kept in the game by two wonder saves by ex-Dundee keeper Conor Hazard.

Speaking to ITV at full-time, Hardie – who scored 14 goals in 34 games across two Rovers spells – said: “We had a dream…and we’ve done it.”

The Rangers academy graduate’s 53rd-minute penalty, after Harvey Elliott’s handball, proved to be the difference between bottom-of-the-table Plymouth and the Anfield giants.

Plymouth hero Ryan Hardie celebrates. Image: Graham Hunt/Shutterstock
Conor Hazard.

‘That’s my job’

But the cup shock against the English Premier League leaders would not have been possible without a heroic display from ex-Dark Blues goalie Hazard.

His two stunning stops kept out Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez late in the game.

Former Dundee midfielder Malachi Boateng was also a second-half substitute for the underdogs.

Hazard, who had two stints at Dens during James McPake’s reign, said: “That’s my job.

“Got to keep the ball out the net as best as I can and I’m happy with that.

“We didn’t expect that. But the boys were brilliant today.”

The Northern Ireland international wasn’t the only former Dundee goalkeeper in giant-killing cup action on Sunday.

Calum Ferrie, who made six appearances for the Dark Blues between 2016 and 2021, saved a James Tavernier penalty in the seventh minute of injury time at Ibrox as Queen’s Park beat Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish Cup.

