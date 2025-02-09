Former Dundee loan ace and ex-Raith striker inspire FA Cup giant-killing against Liverpool

Plymouth have knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup thanks to former Raith Rovers loan star Ryan Hardie’s winning goal.

In one of the competition’s biggest ever shocks, Arne Slot’s Reds were beaten 1-0 by the English Championship strugglers, kept in the game by two wonder saves by ex-Dundee keeper Conor Hazard.

Speaking to ITV at full-time, Hardie – who scored 14 goals in 34 games across two Rovers spells – said: “We had a dream…and we’ve done it.”

The Rangers academy graduate’s 53rd-minute penalty, after Harvey Elliott’s handball, proved to be the difference between bottom-of-the-table Plymouth and the Anfield giants.

‘That’s my job’

But the cup shock against the English Premier League leaders would not have been possible without a heroic display from ex-Dark Blues goalie Hazard.

His two stunning stops kept out Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez late in the game.

Former Dundee midfielder Malachi Boateng was also a second-half substitute for the underdogs.

Hazard, who had two stints at Dens during James McPake’s reign, said: “That’s my job.

“Got to keep the ball out the net as best as I can and I’m happy with that.

“We didn’t expect that. But the boys were brilliant today.”

The Northern Ireland international wasn’t the only former Dundee goalkeeper in giant-killing cup action on Sunday.

Calum Ferrie, who made six appearances for the Dark Blues between 2016 and 2021, saved a James Tavernier penalty in the seventh minute of injury time at Ibrox as Queen’s Park beat Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish Cup.