LEE WILKIE: Picking goalkeeper to face Aberdeen is nightmare job for Dundee boss Tony Docherty

Dundee blew Airdrie out of the water to reach the Scottish Cup quarter finals.

It is exactly what they needed after two deeply disappointing defeats.

It wasn’t a perfect performance by any stretch. They were a little bit open and Jon McCracken was needed to make some saves but you can expect that against a side like Airdrie.

They are a footballing side who can cause problems.

But they also cause themselves problems and Dundee were more than happy to take advantage.

They knew Airdrie would try to play out from the back but also that they don’t have the quality to play that way.

You can win the ball off them in dangerous areas and Dundee pressed really well.

They forced the issue and got their goals, got the game won and crucially kept a clean sheet.

Whatever the opposition, Dundee needed to show a reaction.

And they did just that.

It is something they have done a lot of this season.

They’ve had bad results previously but came back strong and they deserve credit for that.

Things will step up this weekend when Aberdeen come to Dens Park.

But there won’t be any fear from the men in dark blue.

This Dons side is still fragile after a terrible run in the league.

Don’t get me wrong, Dundee’s form hasn’t been good either. But it is different to what’s going on at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have been on a constant slide for a while now.

Dundee have these little spikes where they produce good performances but then they drop off again.

The cup win was vital and it is important they are still in the Scottish Cup.

But there’s no point in winning that game against Airdrie if they are not going to kick on in the league after it.

They can’t go losing this game.

That really would be a big problem.

I think even a draw would be a step forward.

But what I think bodes well for Dundee is the nature of Saturday’s win.

Tony Docherty made six changes to his team and, from the outside, that looked like a bit of a gamble.

You only have to look at Liverpool on Sunday to see what can happen if you make sweeping changes to your team. It can go wrong.

Six changes and all of them impressing tells a lot about the mentality of this squad.

Guys like Clark Robertson, Jordan McGhee, Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Tiffoney all came in looking like they had a point to prove.

Now they’ve given their manager some tough decisions to make for this crucial league game.

None more so than in goal. I don’t envy Docherty in trying to choose between Trevor Carson and Jon McCracken.

Carson had conceded 12 goals in two games but not much of that was his fault.

McCracken came in and played very well, making good saves and earning a clean sheet.

Whoever is on the bench will feel they deserve to be playing.

It is a tough call for the manager – I’m glad it’s him having to make that call and not me!