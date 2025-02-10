LEE WILKIE: Picking goalkeeper to face Aberdeen is nightmare job for Dundee boss Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Picking goalkeeper to face Aberdeen is nightmare job for Dundee boss Tony Docherty

Trevor Carson and Jon McCracken are both men in form.

Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken performed well against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee blew Airdrie out of the water to reach the Scottish Cup quarter finals.

It is exactly what they needed after two deeply disappointing defeats.

It wasn’t a perfect performance by any stretch. They were a little bit open and Jon McCracken was needed to make some saves but you can expect that against a side like Airdrie.

They are a footballing side who can cause problems.

But they also cause themselves problems and Dundee were more than happy to take advantage.

They knew Airdrie would try to play out from the back but also that they don’t have the quality to play that way.

You can win the ball off them in dangerous areas and Dundee pressed really well.

They forced the issue and got their goals, got the game won and crucially kept a clean sheet.

Whatever the opposition, Dundee needed to show a reaction.

Dundee enjoy Clark Robertson's opening goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
And they did just that.

It is something they have done a lot of this season.

They’ve had bad results previously but came back strong and they deserve credit for that.

Things will step up this weekend when Aberdeen come to Dens Park.

But there won’t be any fear from the men in dark blue.

This Dons side is still fragile after a terrible run in the league.

Don’t get me wrong, Dundee’s form hasn’t been good either. But it is different to what’s going on at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have been on a constant slide for a while now.

Dundee have these little spikes where they produce good performances but then they drop off again.

The cup win was vital and it is important they are still in the Scottish Cup.

Lyall Cameron completes the scoring. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
But there’s no point in winning that game against Airdrie if they are not going to kick on in the league after it.

They can’t go losing this game.

That really would be a big problem.

I think even a draw would be a step forward.

But what I think bodes well for Dundee is the nature of Saturday’s win.

Tony Docherty made six changes to his team and, from the outside, that looked like a bit of a gamble.

You only have to look at Liverpool on Sunday to see what can happen if you make sweeping changes to your team. It can go wrong.

Six changes and all of them impressing tells a lot about the mentality of this squad.

Dundee goalkeepers Jon McCracken and Trevor Carson.
Guys like Clark Robertson, Jordan McGhee, Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Tiffoney all came in looking like they had a point to prove.

Now they’ve given their manager some tough decisions to make for this crucial league game.

None more so than in goal. I don’t envy Docherty in trying to choose between Trevor Carson and Jon McCracken.

Carson had conceded 12 goals in two games but not much of that was his fault.

McCracken came in and played very well, making good saves and earning a clean sheet.
Whoever is on the bench will feel they deserve to be playing.

It is a tough call for the manager – I’m glad it’s him having to make that call and not me!

Conversation