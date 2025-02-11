Dundee star Scott Fraser injury latest as setbacks revealed in lengthy recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Scott Fraser injury latest as setbacks revealed in lengthy recovery

The experienced midfielder has been out since October.

By George Cran
Scott Fraser
Scott Fraser has been sidelined for the majority of his time as a Dundee player. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Scott Fraser’s Dundee return remains some way off after manager Tony Docherty revealed setbacks in his recovery from groin surgery.

The creative midfielder is, though, out on the grass working towards making himself available once more.

And Docherty insists Fraser will be a big player for the Dark Blues in the business end of the campaign.

The 29-year-old has played just three times for the club since coming in to replace key midfield man Luke McCowan following his £1 million move to Celtic.

The last of those was his first start away to Motherwell where Fraser played a major role in Dundee’s single Premiership clean sheet this season.

The Dark Blues ran out 1-0 winners at Fir Park but Fraser couldn’t finish the game, limping off on 77 minutes with a groin injury that eventually required surgery.

Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser limps off with injury at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Recovery from the operation, though, hasn’t been smooth and the initial prognosis of a return around Christmas came and went.

‘Desperate to prove his worth’

Now Fraser has been out of action for almost four months and unfortunately his return is not imminent.

“It’s going to be weeks,” manager Tony Docherty said.

“Scott is on the training pitch but hasn’t joined the squad yet for training.

Tony Docherty gets his man - Scott Fraser is now a Dundee player. Image: David Young
Scott Fraser was a big signing for Tony Docherty but Dundee haven’t seen the best of him due to injury. Image: David Young

“But we’re encouraged by the progress he’s making at the moment.

“I don’t want to put him under any pressure because he’s had a hell of a time, to be honest.

“And he’s just so desperate to play and prove his worth.

“The last game he played in was a 1-0 victory against Motherwell and he was instrumental in that.

“Everybody remembers that. So it’s just trying to give him the opportunity to get back on the pitch and be that for us again.

“We have to be cautious because he’s broken down a couple of times.

“He’s an important player and will be a very important for us come the run-in towards the end of the season.”

