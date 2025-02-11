Dundee star Scott Fraser injury latest as setbacks revealed in lengthy recovery

Scott Fraser’s Dundee return remains some way off after manager Tony Docherty revealed setbacks in his recovery from groin surgery.

The creative midfielder is, though, out on the grass working towards making himself available once more.

And Docherty insists Fraser will be a big player for the Dark Blues in the business end of the campaign.

The 29-year-old has played just three times for the club since coming in to replace key midfield man Luke McCowan following his £1 million move to Celtic.

The last of those was his first start away to Motherwell where Fraser played a major role in Dundee’s single Premiership clean sheet this season.

The Dark Blues ran out 1-0 winners at Fir Park but Fraser couldn’t finish the game, limping off on 77 minutes with a groin injury that eventually required surgery.

Recovery from the operation, though, hasn’t been smooth and the initial prognosis of a return around Christmas came and went.

‘Desperate to prove his worth’

Now Fraser has been out of action for almost four months and unfortunately his return is not imminent.

“It’s going to be weeks,” manager Tony Docherty said.

“Scott is on the training pitch but hasn’t joined the squad yet for training.

“But we’re encouraged by the progress he’s making at the moment.

“I don’t want to put him under any pressure because he’s had a hell of a time, to be honest.

“And he’s just so desperate to play and prove his worth.

“The last game he played in was a 1-0 victory against Motherwell and he was instrumental in that.

“Everybody remembers that. So it’s just trying to give him the opportunity to get back on the pitch and be that for us again.

“We have to be cautious because he’s broken down a couple of times.

“He’s an important player and will be a very important for us come the run-in towards the end of the season.”