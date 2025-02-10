Dundee drawn away in Scottish Cup quarter-final

Dundee have discovered their Scottish Cup last eight opponents.

The Dark Blues booked their spot in the draw for the quarter final after thumping Championship Airdrieonians 4-0 on Saturday.

Two goals from Lyall Cameron were added to by Clark Robertson’s first goal for the club and a composed Seun Adewumi finish.

That was after a first derby win since 2017 in round four as Dundee knocked rivals United out of the cup with a 1-0 win at Dens Park.

Now they have discovered their next opponents as the Dark Blues target a return to Hampden for the first time since 2006.

Dundee will head to Tynecastle to face Hearts after they defeated St Mirren on penalties on Monday night.

The last meeting between the sides came just last weekend with the Jambos running out 6-0 winners at Dens Park.

Tony Docherty and his side will be out for revenge when he takes the Dee through to the capital next month.

The Scottish Cup last eight matches will take place on the weekend of March 8/9 with dates and kick off times subject to TV selections.

Draw in full

Livingston v St Johnstone

Celtic v Hibs

Aberdeen v Queen’s Park

Hearts v Dundee