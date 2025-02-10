Dundee drawn away in Scottish Cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee drawn away in Scottish Cup quarter-final

The Dark Blues are bidding to make their first semi-final appearance since 2006.

By George Cran
Dundee enjoy Clark Robertson's opening goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee thumped Airdrie to book their spot in the Scottish Cup quarter final. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee have discovered their Scottish Cup last eight opponents.

The Dark Blues booked their spot in the draw for the quarter final after thumping Championship Airdrieonians 4-0 on Saturday.

Two goals from Lyall Cameron were added to by Clark Robertson’s first goal for the club and a composed Seun Adewumi finish.

That was after a first derby win since 2017 in round four as Dundee knocked rivals United out of the cup with a 1-0 win at Dens Park.

Dundee players celebrate with fans on Scottish Cup derby night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee FC players celebrate with fans on Scottish Cup derby night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Now they have discovered their next opponents as the Dark Blues target a return to Hampden for the first time since 2006.

Dundee will head to Tynecastle to face Hearts after they defeated St Mirren on penalties on Monday night.

The last meeting between the sides came just last weekend with the Jambos running out 6-0 winners at Dens Park.

Tony Docherty and his side will be out for revenge when he takes the Dee through to the capital next month.

The Scottish Cup last eight matches will take place on the weekend of March 8/9 with dates and kick off times subject to TV selections.

Draw in full

Livingston v St Johnstone

Celtic v Hibs

Aberdeen v Queen’s Park

Hearts v Dundee

More from Dundee FC

Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken performed well against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Picking goalkeeper to face Aberdeen is nightmare job for Dundee boss Tony…
Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron opens up on Dundee fan reaction after Rangers pre-contract and reveals desire…
Conor Hazard makes late save from Darwin Nunez header. Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Former Dundee loan ace and ex-Raith striker inspire FA Cup giant-killing against Liverpool
Dundee enjoy Clark Robertson's opening goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
5 Dundee talking points as Airdrie prove perfect tonic and Chespi debut assessed
Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron commitment to Dundee clear in match-winning display says Tony Docherty as boss…
Lyall Cameron sat out for Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits Lyall Cameron mistake as injury doubt over striker revealed
Dundee Airdrie
Dundee v Airdrieonians: Team news, which Dees are at risk of ban and will…
Dundee appeal for a penalty
Dundee v Rangers VAR audio revealed as Willie Collum runs rule over Simon Murray…
3
Fin Robertson
Dundee 'owe fans' victory on Saturday as star issues simple message to team-mates
8
Dundee were on the end of another big defeat at Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Celtic humbling as biggest game of the campaign emerges
4

Conversation