‘Drunk fans and lots of hugs’: Cesar Garza opens up on first Dundee derby experience

Cesar Garza has had one taste of a Dundee derby – a winning one.

And he’s determined to keep up that record this weekend when Dundee head across the road to face rivals Dundee United at Tannadice.

The young Mexican’s short time at Dens Park has been full of ups and downs already.

The high of a four-match unbeaten streak kicked things off – beating St Johnstone, almost beating Celtic, drawing with Rangers and a derby cup win.

But it’s been followed by real lows in recent weeks with no wins in his next five appearances as Dundee dropped into a relegation battle.

Their 11th-placed position in the table ramps up the pressure for the Dark Blues going into Sunday’s contest at Tannadice.

But Garza wants Dundee to remember that big result in January.

Asked what his main memory of the Dens derby was, he replied: “Winning, because the one I played we won.

“I think seeing how much it meant to the fans beating United.

“I think that’s where I got to know how much they dislike each other!

“Sunday is a big game. It’s a derby.

“We are looking to put in a big performance before the international break, then to get some rest and to come back stronger.”

Drunk fans and hugs

Garza has only been in Scotland for three months but has settled in quickly.

That settling in was helped by playing a key role in a derby win.

Now he wants another one.

“It was great with lots of people asking for photos,” he revealed.

“My family was here, and we went to dinner.

“I saw a lot of drunk fans and got lots of hugs.

“It was fun. It was great having my family see how they like me here.

“It had been a long time since Dundee had won a derby, so maybe that explains it.”

On heading to Tannadice, Garza added: “We have good fans and it will be fun to play there.

“A big difference in Scotland than Mexico is the away fans here get a lot more tickets.

“In Mexico, you get almost nothing for the away fans.

“Sometimes here the away fans are much louder than the home fans, so having the people on our side won’t be a problem.”

International expectations

Meanwhile, Garza says he’s had contact from the Mexico U/20 coach Eduardo Arce ahead of their trip to Spain later this month.

Getting footage of the midfielder in action for Dundee has proved tricky across the pond.

But the expectation is Garza will join up with the international squad after Sunday’s derby as he bids to add to his seven caps at that level.

“We’re going to play USA and France, and I think there’s a team in Spain, but I don’t remember which one,” he added.

“The matches are all in Spain.

“It should be warmer and it will save me a 12 hour trip to Mexico!

“I’ve talked more with the national coach, with the Mexican U/20 side.

“He’s asked a lot.

“He has asked me where to watch the games because it’s really hard to get Scottish football.”