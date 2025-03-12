‘Drunk fans and lots of hugs’: Cesar Garza opens up on first Dundee derby experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Drunk fans and lots of hugs’: Cesar Garza opens up on first Dundee derby experience

The Mexican played a key role in his derby debut that ended in victory at Dens Park.

Cesar Garza celebrates after a Dundee derby win
Cesar Garza and matchwinner Simon Murray celebrate Dundee's derby victory in January. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Cesar Garza has had one taste of a Dundee derby – a winning one.

And he’s determined to keep up that record this weekend when Dundee head across the road to face rivals Dundee United at Tannadice.

The young Mexican’s short time at Dens Park has been full of ups and downs already.

The high of a four-match unbeaten streak kicked things off  – beating St Johnstone, almost beating Celtic, drawing with Rangers and a derby cup win.

But it’s been followed by real lows in recent weeks with no wins in his next five appearances as Dundee dropped into a relegation battle.

Their 11th-placed position in the table ramps up the pressure for the Dark Blues going into Sunday’s contest at Tannadice.

Simon Murray celebrates as Dundee defeated arch rivals United in their last meeting. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

But Garza wants Dundee to remember that big result in January.

Asked what his main memory of the Dens derby was, he replied: “Winning, because the one I played we won.

“I think seeing how much it meant to the fans beating United.

“I think that’s where I got to know how much they dislike each other!

“Sunday is a big game. It’s a derby.

“We are looking to put in a big performance before the international break, then to get some rest and to come back stronger.”

Drunk fans and hugs

Garza has only been in Scotland for three months but has settled in quickly.

That settling in was helped by playing a key role in a derby win.

Now he wants another one.

“It was great with lots of people asking for photos,” he revealed.

“My family was here, and we went to dinner.

“I saw a lot of drunk fans and got lots of hugs.

Garza and Dundee United striker Louis Moult clash at Dens Park. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Garza and Dundee United striker Louis Moult clash at Dens Park. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“It was fun. It was great having my family see how they like me here.

“It had been a long time since Dundee had won a derby, so maybe that explains it.”

On heading to Tannadice, Garza added: “We have good fans and it will be fun to play there.

“A big difference in Scotland than Mexico is the away fans here get a lot more tickets.

“In Mexico, you get almost nothing for the away fans.

“Sometimes here the away fans are much louder than the home fans, so having the people on our side won’t be a problem.”

International expectations

Meanwhile, Garza says he’s had contact from the Mexico U/20 coach Eduardo Arce ahead of their trip to Spain later this month.

Cesar Garza against Rangers
Cesar Garza was full of energy against Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Getting footage of the midfielder in action for Dundee has proved tricky across the pond.

But the expectation is Garza will join up with the international squad after Sunday’s derby as he bids to add to his seven caps at that level.

“We’re going to play USA and France, and I think there’s a team in Spain, but I don’t remember which one,” he added.

“The matches are all in Spain.

“It should be warmer and it will save me a 12 hour trip to Mexico!

“I’ve talked more with the national coach, with the Mexican U/20 side.

“He’s asked a lot.

“He has asked me where to watch the games because it’s really hard to get Scottish football.”

