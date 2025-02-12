EXCLUSIVE: Joe Shaughnessy opens up on Dundee return after 10 months out – ‘I couldn’t stop smiling’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Shaughnessy opens up on Dundee return after 10 months out – ‘I couldn’t stop smiling’

The Dens Park skipper lays out the rest of his plans to get back to 100%.

Smiling Shaughnessy
Smiling Shaughnessy is back for Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

Joe Shaughnessy says he “couldn’t stop smiling” as his 10-month wait to return to action for Dundee finally ended.

The Dens Park skipper has been a big miss since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament back in April.

But that long, long wait ended in the final few minutes of Saturday’s Scottish Cup victory over Airdrieonians.

With the tie already won at 4-0 up, manager Tony Docherty took the opportunity to get his captain back on the pitch.

Joe Shaughnessy was forced off early on with injury. Image: SNS
Joe Shaughnessy had been out of action since last season. Image: SNS

And Shaughnessy was delighted to get back out there after getting a first taste of action for the reserves last week.

Pressure

“It felt great. It was a long 10 months and sometimes it felt like it was going to take forever,” Shaughnessy exclusively told Courier Sport.

“But it was nice to get back involved.

“I was just so happy, when I ran on I couldn’t stop smiling. Si gave me the armband and that was a nice touch but I settled down and eased my way into it.

“It was nice to get 10 minutes, but it’s handy when the lads had already done the business and there was not really any pressure on it.

“You’re playing in front of a crowd and it means something.

Joe Shaughnessy
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy back among the action. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“The reserves was just about making sure you get your fitness.

“But then you’re out there and I’m coming on to a game where you’re 4-0 up and all I was thinking was I don’t want to be giving away a goal here!

“There’s that little bit of pressure, but I enjoyed it.”

What’s next in recovery plan?

Shaughnessy isn’t, though, expecting to be thrown straight back into the team when they return to Premiership action this weekend.

Time will be taken to ensure the Irishman is fully ready for the stresses of top-flight action.

“The recovery was quite smooth,” Shaughnessy added.

“We didn’t rush it and the medical staff – Bruce (Smith), Scott (Teister), Dave (Smith) and the doc (Dr Derek McCormack), they were really good with me.

“We had a program, we stuck to it and it worked.

Joe Shaughnessy receives treatment
Shaughnessy gets treatment from Dundee physio Bruce Smith (left) and Dr Derek McCormack. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

“I’m back now, but I’ll still be sticking to the program that they’ve got for me to make sure I’m on top of it.

“It’d be easy now to just say, I’m back, chuck me in straight away.

“But still, I played an hour last Tuesday and 10 minutes against Airdrie.

“I’ll play in reserve games and slowly get up to 90 minutes and then just try and get back up to feeling 100% ready.

“It’s been 10 months, so it’s a bit unrealistic of me to expect to be back at 100%, flying straight away.”

Hardest part

Shaughnessy also revealed the hardest part of coming back.

Not the training or the fitness work to get back to his best. Instead it was trusting that his knee has in fact recovered.

“Physically, it wasn’t tough. It was more just mentally,” he added.

Simon Murray hands over the captain armband as Joe Shaughnessy makes his long-awaited return. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Simon Murray hands over the captain armband as Joe Shaughnessy makes his long-awaited return. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“My fitness is there and I’m strong, but it’s just getting the trust back in my knee.

“Going into the first tackle and the first block shot, I had a couple of them last Tuesday and it was a bit like, ‘oh’.

“But then I was all right coming out the end.

“So to get through that afterwards was a big step for me.

“I didn’t get tested too many times in that 10 minutes against Airdrie, but it was a different feeling just being back involved with the first team.

“It was good.”

Conversation