What have out-of-contract Dundee stars said about signing new deals?

The Dark Blues have a big percentage of their squad in the final few months of their contracts.

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Scott Tiffoney are out of contract at the end of the season.
By George Cran

Dundee have 11 of their current squad out of contract at the end of this season.

Two have already agreed to leave the Dark Blues, with Lyall Cameron signing a pre-contract with Rangers and Jordan McGhee doing the same with Motherwell.

Fin Robertson and Harry Sharp have both signed new deals in recent weeks.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is set to retire, having already stepped into an operations role behind the scenes at Dens Park.

Fin Robertson takes on Dundee United
Eight players were offered extensions – Robertson has signed his while Cameron and McGhee are set to leave.

Of the remaining players, Mo Sylla has not spoken to the media.

Not offered new terms yet are club captain Joe Shaughnessy and Scott Fraser as both contend with long-term injuries.

Charlie Reilly is in a similar boat.

But what have the others said about their deals running down?

Joe Shaughnessy

Joe Shaughnessy
Club captain Shaughnessy hasn’t addressed his expiring contract directly. However, speaking exclusively to Courier Sport in November the Irishman is aware of the situation.

And knows he’ll have to prove he’s back to his best before talks over a new contract can begin.

Shaughnessy told Courier Sport: “The risks are too high for me to be back too early. I’m 32 now, be 33 next summer, and I’m out of contract so the last thing I want to do is rush back six weeks early and then a month later I’m breaking down again.

“If I break down it’s no good to anyone.

“I’d love to be back sooner but you don’t want to mess with an ACL injury.”

Shaughnessy has now returned to first-team action and will be determined to show he is worthy of a new deal.

Scott Tiffoney

Scott Tiffoney
Winger Tiffoney was asked in November about the contract offer from Dundee.

He said: “I’m obviously still in discussion with the club at the moment.

“The manager came out and said he’s offered new contracts and we’re just in discussions at the moment.”

Asked if he’s happy with where negotiations are right now, he added: “Yes, I’m happy enough.

“I’m happy at the club but we’ll see what happens.

“We’ll wait and see when the time comes.

“I just look at each game as they come by and whatever happens happens at the end of the season or whenever it happens.

“That’s just the type of person I am – I don’t look too far in life.”

Josh Mulligan

Josh Mulligan
Academy graduate Mulligan is also in the final few months of his current deal and can speak to other clubs about a pre-contract.

If he moves on, Dundee will be due compensation.

Asked this month he replied: “I have not really spoken to my agent about it, I’ve left him to deal with it.

“I am just focused on the next game, all I’m thinking about is my football.”

Back in December he said: “To be honest, I’m just letting my agent sort all that out.

“It is a big decision. Look, I’m happy playing games of football.

“That’s just what I want to do, play games of football.

“I’ll just leave that to my agent to sort out the contract stuff.

“If I can keep playing games of football, then I’ll be happy.”

Antonio Portales

Antonio Portales
Mexican Portales, however, was much more forthright in his comments as he expressed his desire to extend his stay at Dundee.

In November it was the defender himself who revealed he’d been in talks with the club over a new deal.

He said: “Right now we have been talking with the club about an extension.

“Yeah, hopefully we will do it. We’re talking about that.”

However, over two months later there is still no agreement.

Rest of the squad

Contracted to 2026: Jon McCracken, Ethan Ingram, Clark Robertson, Ryan Astley, Billy Koumetio, Trevor Carson.

Contracted to 2027: Simon Murray, Luke Graham, Fin Robertson, Imari Samuels, Harry Sharp.

Contracted to 2028: Aaron Donnelly.

