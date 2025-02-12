Tony Docherty highlights major incentive for Dundee in Scottish Cup trip to Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty highlights major incentive for Dundee in Scottish Cup trip to Hearts

The Dark Blues will travel to Gorgie in the last eight of the tournament.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted with his team against Rangers.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Tony Docherty admits Dundee have been handed a testing Scottish Cup quarter final tie – but it’s one that gives his players a shot at redemption.

After beating Airdrieonians 4-0 on Saturday at Dens, the Dark Blues were drawn out of the hat against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Just two weeks ago, Dundee suffered a humiliating 6-0 Premiership defeat to the Jam Tarts – and Docherty is looking to make amends in the cup next month.

However, the manager insists that at the moment, his full focus is on the league and this weekend’s clash at Dens with Aberdeen.

Clark Robertson shows his dejection at the end of Dundee’s hammering by Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Docherty said: “It’s definitely a tough draw for us.

“But you know when you get to the last eight of the Scottish Cup, you’ve got to beat good teams if you want to progress.

“We know it’s a difficult tie, away to Hearts at Tynecastle.

“It does offer us a wee bit of a chance at redemption.

“But I’d rather speak more about that the nearer the time. I’d say we now have a laser focus on the Aberdeen game.”

Lyall Cameron suspension

If Dundee are to gain revenge against Hearts, they will have to do so without key midfielder Lyall Cameron.

The 22-year-old, who has signed a pre-contract with Rangers, received his second Scottish Cup yellow card of the season against Airdrie and will miss the trip to Tynecastle.

Docherty added: “Lyall will be suspended for that quarter-final because he picked up a booking against Airdrie.

“But we’ll deal with that – we have a very competitive squad.”

Dundee were on the end of another big defeat at Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Dundee were on the end of another big defeat at Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Dundee’s 6-0 defeat against Hearts was followed by another loss in the league to Celtic by the same scoreline.

And Docherty admitted it was vital to get back on track against Airdrie in the cup.

The 54-year-old said: “It did feel important to me, because just prior to the Hearts game we had six really difficult league fixtures.

“We played the Old Firm three times, Celtic twice and Rangers, and we played Dundee United.

“Within that spell, we got really important away wins at St Johnstone and St Mirren.

“Nobody saw that coming in the Hearts game.

“In terms of the confidence of the squad, and us getting back on track again, to put in a level of performance that we did against the Airdrie was so important.”

