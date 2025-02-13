Dundee receive Seb Palmer-Houlden fitness boost as boss delivers injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee receive Seb Palmer-Houlden fitness boost as boss delivers injury update

The big striker has recovered from an injury picked up at Celtic Park.

By Neil Robertson
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Seb Palmer-Houlden is in line to return for Dundee against Aberdeen after proving his fitness.

Palmer-Houlden missed the Dee’s cup tie against Airdrie after picking up a knock against Celtic.

However, the on-loan Bristol City striker is fit to face Aberdeen at Dens on Saturday.

And Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty also offered an update on the rest of his injured stars.

He explained: “We’re pleased to say that Seb has made a full recovery. So he’ll be available for the weekend.

Seb Palmer-Houlden endeared himself to Dundee fans with a goal against city rivals United on day one of the season. Image: Shutterstock

Joe Shaughnessy and Charlie Reilly came through 90 minutes in the reserves on Tuesday (against Livingston), which was fantastic.

“Victor Lopez got 90 minutes, and Imari Samuels too, who is also needing to get up to speed.

Scotty Fraser’s not yet with the squad, but he’s making real progress at the moment.

“Billy Koumetio is coming on but he’s not yet out on the grass.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted with his team against Rangers.
Tony Docherty highlights major incentive for Dundee in Scottish Cup trip to Hearts
Smiling Shaughnessy
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Shaughnessy opens up on Dundee return after 10 months out - 'I…
3
Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser injury latest as setbacks revealed in lengthy recovery
5
Dundee FC Ivano Bonetti meets young fans at a club open day in 2001.
23 pictures of Dundee FC open days through the years - starring football icons…
Dundee enjoy Clark Robertson's opening goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee drawn away in Scottish Cup quarter-final
Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken performed well against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Picking goalkeeper to face Aberdeen is nightmare job for Dundee boss Tony…
Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron opens up on Dundee fan reaction after Rangers pre-contract and reveals desire…
Conor Hazard makes late save from Darwin Nunez header. Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Former Dundee loan ace and ex-Raith striker inspire FA Cup giant-killing against Liverpool
Dundee enjoy Clark Robertson's opening goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
5 Dundee talking points as Airdrie prove perfect tonic and Chespi debut assessed
Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron commitment to Dundee clear in match-winning display says Tony Docherty as boss…

Conversation