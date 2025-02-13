Dundee FC Dundee receive Seb Palmer-Houlden fitness boost as boss delivers injury update The big striker has recovered from an injury picked up at Celtic Park. By Neil Robertson February 13 2025, 7:00am February 13 2025, 7:00am Share Dundee receive Seb Palmer-Houlden fitness boost as boss delivers injury update Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5182056/seb-palmer-houlden-fitness-boost-dundee-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Seb Palmer-Houlden is in line to return for Dundee against Aberdeen after proving his fitness. Palmer-Houlden missed the Dee’s cup tie against Airdrie after picking up a knock against Celtic. However, the on-loan Bristol City striker is fit to face Aberdeen at Dens on Saturday. And Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty also offered an update on the rest of his injured stars. He explained: “We’re pleased to say that Seb has made a full recovery. So he’ll be available for the weekend. Seb Palmer-Houlden endeared himself to Dundee fans with a goal against city rivals United on day one of the season. Image: Shutterstock “Joe Shaughnessy and Charlie Reilly came through 90 minutes in the reserves on Tuesday (against Livingston), which was fantastic. “Victor Lopez got 90 minutes, and Imari Samuels too, who is also needing to get up to speed. “Scotty Fraser’s not yet with the squad, but he’s making real progress at the moment. “Billy Koumetio is coming on but he’s not yet out on the grass.”
Conversation