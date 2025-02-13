Dundee receive Seb Palmer-Houlden fitness boost as boss delivers injury update

Seb Palmer-Houlden is in line to return for Dundee against Aberdeen after proving his fitness.

Palmer-Houlden missed the Dee’s cup tie against Airdrie after picking up a knock against Celtic.

However, the on-loan Bristol City striker is fit to face Aberdeen at Dens on Saturday.

And Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty also offered an update on the rest of his injured stars.

He explained: “We’re pleased to say that Seb has made a full recovery. So he’ll be available for the weekend.

“Joe Shaughnessy and Charlie Reilly came through 90 minutes in the reserves on Tuesday (against Livingston), which was fantastic.

“Victor Lopez got 90 minutes, and Imari Samuels too, who is also needing to get up to speed.

“Scotty Fraser’s not yet with the squad, but he’s making real progress at the moment.

“Billy Koumetio is coming on but he’s not yet out on the grass.”