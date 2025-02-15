Ziyad Larkeche: Fate of friend forced to quit football gave worried Dundee star injury perspective

Ziyad Larkeche admits reflecting on what happened to a friend who had to hang up his boots helped put his own injury nightmare into perspective.

The Dundee wing-back tore his hamstring against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on November 9.

It was the first injury of the on-loan Queens Park Rangers defender’s career but initially, he was convinced it was not too serious.

However, Larkeche was shocked when he discovered exactly how long he would be out for with the Frenchman finally returning to action at the start of this month.

The 22-year-old admitted the rehab was tough but during it all he kept in mind his friend from his time at Fulham Eric Ameyaw – and also what Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy was going through on his long journey back from a cruciate injury.

Larkeche said: “When the doc called me with the scan results, it was a shock at the beginning.

“I honestly did not expect it. I thought the injury might be something small and not take that long.

“But after that you put stuff into perspective. There are more serious things in life.

“One of my best friends is Eric Ameyaw. We played together at Fulham and he was a really good centre-back.

“But he had a serious knee problem with his ACL and had to stop playing football.

“He was an excellent player and the most serious guy I know.

“Sometimes you see people and you think they get injured because they sleep late, they party, they do all of this. But he doesn’t even drink apple juice – just water – yet he was always injured.

“Now he is working as an agent and studying at university.

successful surgery ✅

they say you judge a man by how he handle adversity… i’ll be back🙏🏾 #EA🖤 pic.twitter.com/oIZ9Imac9m — Eric Ameyaw (@EricAmeyaw06) November 18, 2020

“He was a top player and the same age as me, 22, so it shows it is not easy for everyone.

“Even someone here like Joe (Shaughnessy), for example. For me it was 10 or 11 weeks but for Joe it has been six times more.

“So you always have to be grateful. While it can be frustrating being on your own in the gym, it is part of the process and when you go back training, you appreciate it more.”

After two substitute appearances, Larkeche made his first post-recovery start in the Scottish Cup win over Airdrieonians last weekend.

He admits he is delighted to be back and is now looking forward to the league clash with Aberdeen at Dens.

Larkeche added: “I think last Saturday in the cup was a good way to start a game in front of the fans.

“For me to play 70 minutes after my first injury, I was really excited.

“My family were at the game which was good and next week my brother will be here.”

Dundee will be without the injured Scott Fraser and Billy Koumetio.