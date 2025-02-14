Dundee FC sell teen goalkeeper Alastair Graham to English Premier League high-flyers

Dundee have confirmed the sale of teen goalkeeper Alastair Graham to Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

Graham, known as Ally, has swapped the Dens Park U/18’s squad for the City Ground’s academy as he aims to take the next step in his career.

The highly-rated 16-year-old was part of the successful young Dundee side that won the Club Academy Scotland (CAS) Performance Progressive League and reached the CAS League Cup final.

The Scotland U/16 and U/17 internationalist is a graduate of the City of Discovery’s SFA performance school at St John’s RC High.

Dundee said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that young goalkeeper Alastair Graham has moved to English Premier League side Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

“Everyone at Dundee Football Club wishes Alastair all the very best for his career.”