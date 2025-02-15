Tony Docherty ‘disappointed in the officials’ over crucial call as Dundee boss laments side’s ‘uphill battle’ habit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty ‘disappointed in the officials’ over crucial call as Dundee boss laments side’s ‘uphill battle’ habit

Aberdeen ended their winless Premiership run at Dens Park.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touch line against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touch line against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty admits Dundee are giving themselves a mountain to climb in every game because of the amount of negligent goals they are conceding.

The Dark Blues went 2-0 down against Aberdeen at Dens yesterday with Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen hitting the back of the net.

Dundee managed to pull one back through substitute Seb Palmer-Houlden but the damage had already been done with the Dons holding on to secure the win.

The result has sent Dundee down to second bottom of the Premiership and Docherty insists everyone has to take responsibility in the games before the break starting next week at Ross County.

The manager lamented: “We are not giving ourselves the best opportunity to win football matches because we have been negligent.

Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 to Aberdeen. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I have to say at the first goal, I am really disappointed in the officials because there was a tug absolutely on Antonio Portales.

“The fourth official actually called it out and said to the referee it was a foul.

“I don’t know if it went to VAR, if they checked it but certainly on the bench, my staff were saying to me the goal won’t stand because it is a pull.

“That being said, we have to take responsibility for our own part in that. That gave us a mountain to climb and then we lost the second goal.

“We allow the ball from a throw-in to go to the striker’s feet, we get it back but we lose possession and then it is a great strike from the boy but there must be more pressure on the ball.

“We got a goal back right away. It was a really good goal but that’s not the issue because we are sitting third in the league in terms of goals scored.

“We are just giving ourselves an uphill battle every match to try and win games.

“We are down to seven games now against teams that are around about us.

“It is important that we don’t over analyse it but it is down to mistakes, it is down to negligence and it is something we need to take more responsibility for.”

Dundee’s Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates after pulling a goal back. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Docherty also insists that he is still looking up the way despite Dundee sitting in 11th place.

He added: “Absolutely. Games are running out and we have to make sure there is a real collective responsibility to do more to win football matches.”

Aberdeen took the lead in the 29th minute. Jeppe Okkels found Kristers Tobers with a cross and although Dundee keeper Jon McCracken saved his initial shot, Nisbet was on hand to rifle home the rebound to give his side the lead.

The Dons extended their advantage in the 52nd minute with an absolute wonder goal. Keskinen drove forward before unleashing an unstoppable curling strike from 30 yards high past McCracken.

However, the Dark Blues stormed back into the contest just two minutes later when Josh Mulligan crossed from the right with sub Palmer-Houlden firing into the back of the net.

However, Aberdeen held on to take all three points.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Ziyad Larkeche was a summer arrival on loan from Queens Park Rangers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche: Fate of friend forced to quit football gave worried Dundee star injury…
Dens Park
Dundee FC sell teen goalkeeper Alastair Graham to English Premier League high-flyers
Dundee boss Tony Docherty spoke to the media today. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty explains why Dundee can 'really target' next run of fixtures - starting…
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee receive Seb Palmer-Houlden fitness boost as boss delivers injury update
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted with his team against Rangers.
Tony Docherty highlights major incentive for Dundee in Scottish Cup trip to Hearts
Smiling Shaughnessy
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Shaughnessy opens up on Dundee return after 10 months out - 'I…
3
Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser injury latest as setbacks revealed in lengthy recovery
5
Dundee FC Ivano Bonetti meets young fans at a club open day in 2001.
23 pictures of Dundee FC open days through the years - starring football icons…
Dundee enjoy Clark Robertson's opening goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee drawn away in Scottish Cup quarter-final
Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken performed well against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Picking goalkeeper to face Aberdeen is nightmare job for Dundee boss Tony…

Conversation