Tony Docherty ‘disappointed in the officials’ over crucial call as Dundee boss laments side’s ‘uphill battle’ habit

Tony Docherty admits Dundee are giving themselves a mountain to climb in every game because of the amount of negligent goals they are conceding.

The Dark Blues went 2-0 down against Aberdeen at Dens yesterday with Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen hitting the back of the net.

Dundee managed to pull one back through substitute Seb Palmer-Houlden but the damage had already been done with the Dons holding on to secure the win.

The result has sent Dundee down to second bottom of the Premiership and Docherty insists everyone has to take responsibility in the games before the break starting next week at Ross County.

The manager lamented: “We are not giving ourselves the best opportunity to win football matches because we have been negligent.

“I have to say at the first goal, I am really disappointed in the officials because there was a tug absolutely on Antonio Portales.

“The fourth official actually called it out and said to the referee it was a foul.

“I don’t know if it went to VAR, if they checked it but certainly on the bench, my staff were saying to me the goal won’t stand because it is a pull.

“That being said, we have to take responsibility for our own part in that. That gave us a mountain to climb and then we lost the second goal.

“We allow the ball from a throw-in to go to the striker’s feet, we get it back but we lose possession and then it is a great strike from the boy but there must be more pressure on the ball.

“We got a goal back right away. It was a really good goal but that’s not the issue because we are sitting third in the league in terms of goals scored.

“We are just giving ourselves an uphill battle every match to try and win games.

“We are down to seven games now against teams that are around about us.

“It is important that we don’t over analyse it but it is down to mistakes, it is down to negligence and it is something we need to take more responsibility for.”

Docherty also insists that he is still looking up the way despite Dundee sitting in 11th place.

He added: “Absolutely. Games are running out and we have to make sure there is a real collective responsibility to do more to win football matches.”

Aberdeen took the lead in the 29th minute. Jeppe Okkels found Kristers Tobers with a cross and although Dundee keeper Jon McCracken saved his initial shot, Nisbet was on hand to rifle home the rebound to give his side the lead.

The Dons extended their advantage in the 52nd minute with an absolute wonder goal. Keskinen drove forward before unleashing an unstoppable curling strike from 30 yards high past McCracken.

However, the Dark Blues stormed back into the contest just two minutes later when Josh Mulligan crossed from the right with sub Palmer-Houlden firing into the back of the net.

However, Aberdeen held on to take all three points.