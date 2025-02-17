Josh Mulligan makes stark league table admission as Dundee face up to basement battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Mulligan makes stark league table admission as Dundee face up to basement battle

The Dark Blues fell to 11th place in the Premiership after the weekend's fixtures.

Josh Mulligan was frustrated by Dundee's performance against Aberdeen. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By Neil Robertson

Josh Mulligan played a big part in helping Dundee reach the Premiership two seasons ago – now he is determined to do all he can to ensure they stay there.

The Dark Blues suffered their third league defeat in a row on Saturday, with Aberdeen securing the victory thanks to goals from Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen, with Seb Palmer-Houlden netting for the home side.

Defeat left Dundee sitting precariously in the relegation play-off spot, with a crunch game at 10th-placed Ross County looming large on the horizon next week.

Mulligan insists everyone at Dens is up for the fight but they aren’t focusing too much on their lowly league position at the moment.

The 22-year-old said: “I don’t think we should look too much at that as there are still a lot of games to go.

“Everyone in there is ready to give everything.

Josh Mulligan races Jeppe Okkels of Aberdeen. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We are just looking forward to the next game and putting things right.”

When asked if Dundee are now in a relegation battle, Mulligan replied: “The table does indicate that but we are just looking at putting things right after that result.

“You should have that confidence in yourself that you are good enough to play at this level.

“It’s just more about having that fight and not conceding goals.

We have a big game next week and that’s what we need to do.

“We obviously don’t want to go down. I want to stay in this league and keep this club where it belongs.”

However, that aim could be undone by a fatal flaw with the Dark Blues conceding far too often.

Mulligan ponders Dundee’s defensive frailties at full-time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Tony Docherty’s side are the third highest scorers in the Premiership but have let in a whopping 55 goals in 26 games.

And Mulligan admitted there has to be dramatic improvements to eradicate that failing.

He added: “The application was there and everyone gave everything but once again we conceded two goals.

“It is really hard to win football matches if you concede that many goals.

“It is difficult but everybody in there is ready for the fight and that’s the most important thing.

“I think we always create chances and we have players in the team who can make things happen.

“It is just conceding too many goals – like I said, it is hard to win football matches doing that.”

Conversation