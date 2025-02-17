LEE WILKIE: Under pressure Dundee MUST find way to stop conceding – or they’ll find themselves in big trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Under pressure Dundee MUST find way to stop conceding – or they’ll find themselves in big trouble

The Dark Blues have conceded the most goals in the Premiership this season.

Dundee's Seb Palmer-Houlden looks dejected at full-time against Aberdeen. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee's Seb Palmer-Houlden looks dejected at full-time against Aberdeen. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

There’s serious pressure mounting at Dundee.

Losing to Aberdeen at the weekend has ramped it up; there’s no doubt about that.

But even before that fixture, it was there.

Heavy defeats to Hearts and Celtic saw to that. Along with how tight the league has become.

Tony Docherty’s side have been hovering around the middle of the table for most of the season.

All of a sudden, they’ve slumped into 11th place – the relegation play-off spot – with basement boys St Johnstone six points behind them.

Ross County occupy 10th in the table, two points ahead of the Dee.

And that means this weekend’s clash with the Staggies in Dingwall is absolutely huge, along with the following two; a midweek trip to Motherwell, followed by St Johnstone at Dens Park.

Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal
Dundee were victorious in their last meeting with St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

To illustrate how crucial these games are, here are a couple of scenarios…

If the Dee beat County and Well, while Saints lose their equivalent fixtures, the Dark Blues will have a 12-point lead over their visitors from Perth come kick-off on March 1.

On the other hand, should Dundee lose to County and Motherwell, while St Johnstone win their games, the Dee will be bottom of the league on goal difference and playing to avoid falling further behind.

These next few games feel make-or-break for me.

Yes, Docherty has decent individual players in his squad, and yes, they are capable of scoring goals.

But the ease with which they concede has been their Achilles heel all season long.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touch-line against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Simply put, they have not defended well enough as a team.

Injury problems have contributed to the situation; there can be no doubt about that.

But to have conceded 55 goals (the most in the Premiership) in 26 games is unacceptable.

That’s an average of just over two goals per game.

If that’s your starting point, you’re giving yourself a mountain to climb to win matches, because, on average, you’re going to need to score three to tip the balance in your favour.

The pressure is on – Dundee must shut the back door. And now is the time to do it.

If they can’t find a way, they’ll quickly find themselves in even more serious trouble than they’re already in.

