Top team stars get game time boost as Dundee reserves dump Dunfermline

Dundee reserves ran out comfortable 4-2 winners over Dunfermline at Gayfield.

Goals from Finlay Allan, Jamie Richardson and Rayan Mohammed (x 2) saw the Dark Blues come from a goal down, then fend off a second-half Pars fightback, on their way to victory.

Dundee fielded a young side, but the Dens Park starlets benefited from the imposing presence of club captain Joe Shaughnessy in the centre of defence.

Shaughnessy has only recently returned to action following a lengthy spell on the side-lines with an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

The Irishman was given 60 minutes of action to aid in his recovery and help build match sharpness ahead of a high-pressure run of games at first-team level.

Mexican signing Victor Lopez, known as ‘Chespi’, also featured for the first hour of the context as he gets used to the peculiarities of Scottish football.

Charlie Reilly, who is back at Dens Park after his loan spell at Inverness Caley Thistle, was another who featured in Arbroath.

All three will have benefited from the game time they were afforded, and each will hope to play a part for Tony Docherty’s top team between now and the end of the Premiership season.