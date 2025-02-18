Top team stars get game time boost as Dundee reserves dump Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top team stars get game time boost as Dundee reserves dump Dunfermline

The Dark Blues came from behind to win at Gayfield.

By Reporter
Smiling Shaughnessy
Joe Shaughnessy is back in action for Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee reserves ran out comfortable 4-2 winners over Dunfermline at Gayfield.

Goals from Finlay Allan, Jamie Richardson and Rayan Mohammed (x 2) saw the Dark Blues come from a goal down, then fend off a second-half Pars fightback, on their way to victory.

Dundee fielded a young side, but the Dens Park starlets benefited from the imposing presence of club captain Joe Shaughnessy in the centre of defence.

Shaughnessy has only recently returned to action following a lengthy spell on the side-lines with an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

The Irishman was given 60 minutes of action to aid in his recovery and help build match sharpness ahead of a high-pressure run of games at first-team level.

Victor Lopez has signed a year-long loan deal from Mexican club Queretaro. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Mexican signing Victor Lopez, known as ‘Chespi’, also featured for the first hour of the context as he gets used to the peculiarities of Scottish football.

Charlie Reilly, who is back at Dens Park after his loan spell at Inverness Caley Thistle, was another who featured in Arbroath.

All three will have benefited from the game time they were afforded, and each will hope to play a part for Tony Docherty’s top team between now and the end of the Premiership season.

