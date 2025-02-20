Dundee youth prospect marks club milestone after signing pro deal

Dundee’s latest pro is determined to follow in the footsteps of stars like Lyall Cameron, Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues conveyer belt of talent has been productive in recent seasons with Luke Graham the latest academy graduate to join Cameron, Robertson and Mulligan in the first team.

There’s also been money banked after departures of youth team players Seb Lochhead and Ally Graham.

Part of the success in developing players has been the link-up with St John’s High School to create the Dundee FC Performance School, which started in 2021.

And now there has been a new milestone reached after 16-year-old Ethan Crombie became the first Dundee FC Performance School player to sign professional terms with the club.

Ambitions

Ethan Crombie, who is part of the Dundee U/18 side who have reached the Scottish Youth Cup semi-finals this season, told the club website: “Since being at the Dundee FC performance school I’ve turned into a new person, I’ve matured and gained a lot of experience.

“In the last four years, I feel like I’ve really developed my technique and that is down to the great coaches that I’ve had and having the opportunity to play more football at school.

“I just want to keep improving and be the best I can.

“I want to keep moving up the levels and my ultimate goal is to make the first team at the club.

“I’ve seen players like Lyall Cameron, Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan come through the different age groups.

“They have been part of the first team from a young age and I want to go on and do the same.”

Crombie and his team-mates in the U/18 side will face St Mirren in the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final next Friday night.

Kick-off at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley is at 7pm.