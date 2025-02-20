Dundee youth prospect marks club milestone after signing pro deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee youth prospect marks club milestone after signing pro deal

Ethan Crombie is the latest Dee to sign pro terms - but is a big first for the club.

By George Cran
Ethan Crombie has signed pro terms with Dundee FC
Dundee youth prospect Ethan Crombie. Image: Dundee FC

Dundee’s latest pro is determined to follow in the footsteps of stars like Lyall Cameron, Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues conveyer belt of talent has been productive in recent seasons with Luke Graham the latest academy graduate to join Cameron, Robertson and Mulligan in the first team.

There’s also been money banked after departures of youth team players Seb Lochhead and Ally Graham.

Part of the success in developing players has been the link-up with St John’s High School to create the Dundee FC Performance School, which started in 2021.

Fin Robertson takes on Dundee United
Fin Robertson’s new contract at Dundee will take him through eight years in the Dark Blues first team after signing on until 2027. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

And now there has been a new milestone reached after 16-year-old Ethan Crombie became the first Dundee FC Performance School player to sign professional terms with the club.

Ambitions

Ethan Crombie, who is part of the Dundee U/18 side who have reached the Scottish Youth Cup semi-finals this season, told the club website: “Since being at the Dundee FC performance school I’ve turned into a new person, I’ve matured and gained a lot of experience.

“In the last four years, I feel like I’ve really developed my technique and that is down to the great coaches that I’ve had and having the opportunity to play more football at school.

“I just want to keep improving and be the best I can.

“I want to keep moving up the levels and my ultimate goal is to make the first team at the club.

Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
Ethan Crombie is part of the Dundee U/18 side who qualified for the Scottish Youth Cup semi-finals. Image: David Young

“I’ve seen players like Lyall Cameron, Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan come through the different age groups.

“They have been part of the first team from a young age and I want to go on and do the same.”

Crombie and his team-mates in the U/18 side will face St Mirren in the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final next Friday night.

Kick-off at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley is at 7pm.

Conversation