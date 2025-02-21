Tony Docherty insists stats show Dundee fortunes will turn ahead of ‘really big game’ at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty insists stats show Dundee fortunes will turn ahead of ‘really big game’ at Ross County

The Dark Blues face a testing trip to the Highlands this weekend.

By Neil Robertson
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is gearing his side up for a big contest in the Highlands. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Tony Docherty insists Dundee are not getting the rewards for their efforts right now.

Dundee lost 2-1 to Aberdeen at Dens last weekend to slip to second bottom of the Premiership.

Dark Blues boss Docherty admits his team have to move on from that disappointing Dons defeat with a crunch clash against Ross County in Dingwall looming large tomorrow.

However, the manager is adamant that the stats from the Aberdeen game prove his players are still performing to a high level – and if they continue to do so, wins will follow.

Josh Mulligan
Dundee were beaten by Aberdeen last time out. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Docherty said: “It’s the sharp end of the season, it provides opportunities.

“There was a real frustration last week that we never grasped that opportunity, because when you look at all the match stats and when we do our own individual analysis on it, the only stat that went against us was the score.

“That sounds ridiculous, but in terms of your box entries, the possession, all that kind of stuff, that should have been enough to not lose a match, and probably win it.

“You need to move on from that, but you also need to make sure there’s perspective to see there’s a lot you’re doing right.”

Message stays the same

Docherty added: “I always go back to performance levels – if you show a consistent level of performance then some of the things that never went for us on Saturday, and resulted in us losing the game, will go for you.

“It’s important that we as a staff and players keep that belief and focus.

“My message was the exact same when we were sitting in the top half of the league, and it’s the exact same just now.

“It’s focusing on each match and doing all we can as a group of players and a group of staff to execute a game plan that gives us a chance of winning all three points.”

‘Really big game’

Ross County picked up a big win at Dundee's expense. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Ross County have beaten Dundee twice this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

While Dundee were losing against Aberdeen, Ross County were winning at Motherwell – their fourth Premiership victory on the road since they ended their long away hoodoo by beating the Dark Blues at Dens on Boxing Day.

The Staggies now sit two points ahead of the Dark Blues in the league table but Docherty is determined to produce a game plan that will pay dividends in Dingwall.

The 54-year-old said: “Ross County have done well and have a fantastic away record.

“I think they’ve won four out of the last five, but they’ve lost games at home, so it’s important we focus on that as well, because we’ve had good away results.

“Credit to them, they’ve put themselves in a good position and it’s a really, really big game against them.”

Conversation