Antonio Portales lifts lid on life as one of Dundee’s ‘three amigos’ with Mexican housemates

Antonio Portales admits he is loving life at Dundee as one of the “three amigos”.

The Mexican defender has spent a year and a half at Dens since joining from Atlante in his homeland.

Recently, Portales has had two new housemates in the shape of young compatriots Cesar Garza and Victor Lopez who have joined Dundee from Monterrey and Queretaro, respectively.

Portales admits he is like a big brother to the highly-rated duo as they adapt to life in the City of Discovery.

And the 28-year-old centre-half hopes he and his Mexican mates can help Dundee return to winning ways in the crunch clash with Ross County in the Highlands today.

Portales said: “They are very good players and they enjoy playing here, same as me.

“It is a different culture, different weather but they are very good, professional footballers.

“They are staying with me. I am like a big brother to them!

“It is good for them that we are living together. I have spent more time at the club and I’ve been able to help them settle, show them the city, the restaurants or where to go shopping. It is good for all of us.

“We meet fans out in the city. I was out walking with my girlfriend when a car passed by with the driver giving me his support and turning up his music.

“I liked that. I want to give that support back on the pitch.

“We are happy living together – we are the three amigos in Dundee!”

The Dark Blues are looking for a big reversal of fortunes in Dingwall after three league defeats in a row including last week’s loss to Aberdeen at Dens.

That result saw Dundee slip to second bottom of the table, two points behind the Staggies in 10th.

However, Portales is adamant that with seven league games left until the split, Tony Docherty’s side can still lift themselves up the ladder and into the top six.

He said: “Football gives you a chance every week and that’s why we need to be focused on the next game.

“For me, and all my team-mates, we are focusing on the games every week and the training.

“Dundee FC is a family. Sometimes in the family you have a mistake, sometimes there is a situation which is difficult.

“But it is a family and we are all working together to keep going and to keep fighting.

“Should Dundee be a top six club? Yes, 100%. I believe we can do it.

“We have seven finals and the first one is on Saturday against Ross County.

“We will fight for every ball, every tackle, every corner, every free-kick, every throw to win.”

If Dundee are to secure that top-six finish, they have to find a way to stop leaking goals with 55 conceded in just 26 Premiership games this season.

Portales added: “Of course, 100% it’s not just the defence, it’s the whole team.

“The first defence is a striker then of course the defence needs to be focused all the time. It’s different in the defence, if you make a mistake then the other team scores a goal.

“Every position is different but I think the defence has to be strong and this week we have been working hard to cut out mistakes.

“If we control the ball, if we control the game then, of course, we will have more opportunities to win.”

Dundee will be without the injured Scott Fraser and Billy Koumetio.