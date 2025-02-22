Dundee’s damaging defeat in Dingwall ‘self-inflicted’ says Tony Docherty as he reveals 3 injury problems

Dismal Dundee caused all their own problems in their damaging 3-1 defeat at Ross County says Tony Docherty.

For the third time against the Staggies this season the Dark Blues were deservedly beaten after a poor performance.

The loss sees Docherty’s side now five points behind County and could be four points behind 10th place if Hearts gain a result at St Johnstone on Sunday.

Things got off to the perfect start as Simon Murray curled in a fine opener after just four minutes.

But that was as good as things got for the Dee as Ross County immediately piled on the pressure with Jon McCracken tested on a number of occasions.

The pressure told on 18 minutes from a well-worked free-kick that eventually saw Kacper Lopata head across goal for Kieran Phillips to bundle in.

But Dundee saw out the rest of the half and had a chance to reset at half-time.

However, their start to the second half was disastrous and the game was lost within the first five minutes of the second period.

First Ronan Hale missed a gilt-edged chance by hitting the post. Then moments later Akil Wright scored a super acrobatic effort from the following corner before a breakaway saw Phillips set up Noah Chilvers for an easy third.

There were chances to get back into the game but Dundee were well-beaten in the end and are now in trouble in the table.

Trouble only they can sort out says their manager.

‘Better than us’

“I thought Ross County were better,” Docherty said.

“They won more second balls. They played the way you have to play on that football pitch, which was really poor.

“But they played the way they need to play and they did that better than us.

“I thought when we went to a back four, we looked much more of a threat.

“I need to try and take some positives from that going into Wednesday night’s game, but not good enough.

“We’ve had a really long, honest chat in the dressing-room there and we need to realise now that we put ourselves in a situation and only we can get ourselves out of it.

“I apologise to the travelling fans today because they were brilliant. They were really vocal at the start of the game when the players came out.

“We got a brilliant goal from Simon, a fantastic finish.

“But then again we make individual mistakes. It’s tough because it’s different players every week.

“It really is self-inflicted. We really need to take stock and make sure that the situation we’ve found ourselves in, we need to make sure we work hard to get ourselves out of it.

“It’s basic things like defending a set play, winning a second ball, matching a runner after that second ball.

“And that’s why the negligence on our part has put us in that position.

“I thought the performance level last week was of a nature that we shouldn’t lose a game.

“I don’t think that today. We caused problems for ourselves today. And we’ve got to take stock of that and do better.”

Three injuries

On top of the bad result, Dundee lost three players to injury and Docherty insists there is a reason for the muscular problems.

Antonio Portales limped off midway through the first half before Clark Robertson had to be replaced at half-time.

And Seb Palmer-Houlden also hobbled off in the second period.

“Antonio Portales picked up a calf injury. He got it in the warm-up just before the game and tried to play with it,” Docherty explained.

“Clark Robertson felt a hamstring strain.

“Seb picked up an injury as well.

“I think the pitch is awful and I think that’s contributed to the muscular injuries that we’ve picked up.”

Teams

Ross County: Amissah, Wright, Randall, Hale (Robesten 67), Chilvers (Nisbet 82), Phillips (White 75), Tomkinson, Harmon (Grieves 82), Campbell, Lopata, Kenneh.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Brown, Allardice, Smith, Macleod.

Dundee: McCracken, Astley, C Robertson (Sylla 46), Portales (Donnelly 24), Mulligan, Larkeche, McGhee, F Robertson, Cameron (Tiffoney 82), Palmer-Houlden (Adewumi 59), Murray.

Subs not used: Carson, Ingram, Shaughnessy, Samuels, Garza.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 4,075 (691 away)