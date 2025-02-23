4 Dundee talking points from Dingwall dismay – Tony Docherty pressure and will he ditch the back three?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from Dingwall dismay – Tony Docherty pressure and will he ditch the back three?

Ross County ran out deserving winners on Saturday to leave the Dark Blues in a whole heap of trouble.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty watches on as his side are beaten for the fourth straight league match. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee are in trouble.

Since the turn of the year, the Dark Blues have picked up just five points from 24 available.

And find themselves looking nervously at the Sunday lunchtime contest between St Johnstone in 12th and Hearts in 10th.

A win for the Perth Saints puts them right on Dundee’s tail, a win for the Jambos leaves Tony Docherty’s men four points adrift in the relegation play-off spot.

There is very little to be positive about at Dens Park right now after a truly damaging 3-1 loss at Ross County on Saturday.

The pressure is on and, so far, they are not handling it.

Courier Sport was in the Highlands to pick out key talking points in Dingwall.

Dundee players distraught in Dingwall
Dundee are in trouble. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

Ross County

Don Cowie’s side enjoy playing Dundee, no doubt about that.

The Staggies are now seventh in the table on 32 points – five ahead of their vanquished weekend foes – with matches against Dundee contributing 28% of that total.

Three victories, all well-deserved, have the Highland side looking at a top-six charge and the Dark Blues firmly mired in a relegation battle.

Kieran Phillips equalised for Ross County after Simon Murray had notched Dundee's opener. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Ross County were full of confidence, Dundee were bereft of it and that difference has only stretched after this crucial contest.

Dundee’s real strength last season was beating the teams at the bottom of the table.

This time teams are beating them instead.

Tony Docherty

The Dundee boss is under pressure, no doubt.

Just seven league wins from 27 this season will do that. Four straight league defeats with an aggregate of 17-2 against will certainly do that.

The club’s American owners have invested good money in this side to ensure that when they realise their new stadium dream it is Premiership football and not Championship action that is on show at New Campy.

Relegation is not part of the plan.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty’s watches on at Ross County as pressure rises for the Dundee boss. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

However, there are no indications of any change being imminent.

The manner of defeat in Dingwall and yet another three goals conceded will, though, have John Nelms and Gordon Strachan considering options.

This was another collapse – two goals conceded immediately after Docherty had given his half-time team talk did not do the manager any favours at all.

More bad results in the two massive games coming in the next seven days will only pile the pressure on even more.

Backline

Fans have been desperate to see Docherty switch from his preferred back three to a back four for some time.

The squad is built for a back three with attacking wing-backs and the Dark Blues boss has been reluctant to change tack.

He did, though, in the second half in Dingwall.

Akil Wright scores a spectacular volley inside the Dundee six-yard box. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Akil Wright scores a spectacular volley inside the Dundee six-yard box. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Seb Palmer-Houlden couldn’t continue and Seun Adewumi came on as a winger, Jordan McGhee moved from centre-back to right-back and Josh Mulligan pushed up to right wing.

It was 4-3-3 and Docherty himself said he thought his team looked better.

Unprompted in his post-match interview for written press, he said: “I thought when we went to a back four, we looked much more of a threat.

“I need to try and take some positives from that going into Wednesday night’s game.”

And when asked how to improve his side later in the interview he added: “Just hard work. We’ve got another game coming right away on Wednesday. It’s important.

“I thought we looked a bit better in that shape.”

Noah Chilvers had the freedom of the Dundee box to slot home Ross County's third goal. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Noah Chilvers had the freedom of the Dundee box to slot home Ross County’s third goal. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

A back four is a more straightforward shape for a team to play in and a back-to-basics approach in this situation isn’t the worst idea.

They certainly need to change something to get out of this rut. And Docherty’s comments suggest a move to a back four could well be nigh.

Also injuries may well force the change anyway.

Injuries

If things weren’t bad enough there are now three fitness concerns to contend with.

One of only two strikers in the squad went off in Palmer-Houlden while they lost two defenders in Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson.

Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

All three were muscle injuries meaning there’s a good chance the trio will be unavailable for the crucial midweek trip to Motherwell.

That would leave Ryan Astley, Aaron Donnelly and Jordan McGhee as central defensive options with Joe Shaughnessy also a potential choice if he’s ready.

There are, though, legitimate questions over whether McGhee will be used at Motherwell after agreeing a pre-contract deal at Fir Park.

Injuries are beginning to bite once more leaving options suddenly limited just when they are needed.

Dundee and Docherty have no problems to seek right now.

That means solutions are needed fast.

