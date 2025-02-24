Simon Murray urges under-fire Dundee to ‘stick together’ ahead of vital double header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Murray urges under-fire Dundee to ‘stick together’ ahead of vital double header

The Dark Blues have lost their last four league games and are without a win in six in the Premiership.

Simon Murray
Simon Murray skippered Dundee FC at Ross County. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee must stick together to get out of trouble says Simon Murray.

The frontman notched his 15th goal of the season after curling in a beauty to open the scoring at old side Ross County.

However, that was as good as things got for the Dark Blues as they gave up their lead and went on to lose 3-1 in Dingwall.

That left Dundee in the relegation play-off spot after a fourth straight league defeat.

Dundee players distraught in Dingwall
Dundee FC are in trouble after another damaging defeat. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

Next is a trip to Motherwell in midweek before facing the Premiership’s bottom side St Johnstone on Saturday.

“Every single person needs to look at himself and not point fingers; be truthful with one another and stick together,” Murray said.

“I have been in these situations before and it’s not about pointing fingers, it’s about sticking together as a team and there is more than enough here.

“But we always have to be honest with each other.

‘Letting ourselves down’

“Playing away from home, it was probably the ideal start.  We are bitterly disappointed to have lost from there.

“We had ourselves in a good position but then again a set-piece let them back into the game and that’s something we should be doing better at dealing with.

“If somebody cuts you open or shots are going in from 30 yards that’s another matter, but not when it’s a dead ball.

“That’s something we work on tirelessly so it’s just lack of concentration in these moments and that’s where we are letting ourselves down.

“It’s not an individual thing or a case of pointing fingers.

Kieran Phillips equalised for Ross County after Simon Murray had notched Dundee's opener. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Kieran Phillips equalised for Ross County after Simon Murray had notched Dundee FC’s opener. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

“We all need to stick together and keep pushing each other.

“We are not getting the easy goals at the moment, we are having to fight for everything and we need to wise up in these moments.

“We’re massively disappointed and it’s sore, but we have a game on Wednesday and another one on Saturday so we need to dust ourselves down and go again, not feel sorry for ourselves.

“A bit of togetherness, some fight and team spirit, that’s what we need.”

Conversation