Simon Murray urges under-fire Dundee to ‘stick together’ ahead of vital double header

Dundee must stick together to get out of trouble says Simon Murray.

The frontman notched his 15th goal of the season after curling in a beauty to open the scoring at old side Ross County.

However, that was as good as things got for the Dark Blues as they gave up their lead and went on to lose 3-1 in Dingwall.

That left Dundee in the relegation play-off spot after a fourth straight league defeat.

Next is a trip to Motherwell in midweek before facing the Premiership’s bottom side St Johnstone on Saturday.

“Every single person needs to look at himself and not point fingers; be truthful with one another and stick together,” Murray said.

“I have been in these situations before and it’s not about pointing fingers, it’s about sticking together as a team and there is more than enough here.

“But we always have to be honest with each other.

‘Letting ourselves down’

“Playing away from home, it was probably the ideal start. We are bitterly disappointed to have lost from there.

“We had ourselves in a good position but then again a set-piece let them back into the game and that’s something we should be doing better at dealing with.

“If somebody cuts you open or shots are going in from 30 yards that’s another matter, but not when it’s a dead ball.

“That’s something we work on tirelessly so it’s just lack of concentration in these moments and that’s where we are letting ourselves down.

“It’s not an individual thing or a case of pointing fingers.

“We all need to stick together and keep pushing each other.

“We are not getting the easy goals at the moment, we are having to fight for everything and we need to wise up in these moments.

“We’re massively disappointed and it’s sore, but we have a game on Wednesday and another one on Saturday so we need to dust ourselves down and go again, not feel sorry for ourselves.

“A bit of togetherness, some fight and team spirit, that’s what we need.”