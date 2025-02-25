Dundee’s dismal descent from 5th to 11th – what has happened since December win over Motherwell?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s dismal descent from 5th to 11th – what has happened since December win over Motherwell?

Unwanted stats rear their heads as Courier Sport examines the Dark Blues drop from European dreams to relegation battle nightmares.

Cameron leaves Motherwell behind. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee FC swept Motherwell aside back in December - what has happened since? Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

The heady heights of fifth place following a 4-1 home win over Motherwell feel like a long time ago for Dundee Football Club.

The Dark Blues were looking up the table and thinking of a possible tilt at European football after picking up 10 points from the last 15 available.

Since that win over the Steelmen on December 4, though, things have not gone to plan.

Tony Docherty’s side have plummeted to 11th place in the Premiership table and are staring at a relegation battle as they face up to Motherwell once more.

So what has happened since that big win at Dens Park?

The numbers

Dundee players distraught in Dingwall
Dundee are in trouble after another damaging defeat at Ross County on Saturday. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

These don’t make good reading for Dundee, to put it mildly.

In the 12 Premiership matches since December 4, the Dark Blues have picked up just eight points from a possible 36.

That’s two wins, two draws and eight defeats.

They have scored 12 goals but conceded a massive 31 to see their goal difference trashed, dropping from zero to minus 19.

No side in the Premiership has picked up fewer points than Dundee in that time.

Both Aberdeen and St Johnstone have also won just eight.

At the start of December, Hibs and Hearts were the bottom two teams. Hibs have won 25 points and Hearts 23 points since.

By comparison, midweek opponents Motherwell have picked up 12 points.

A Premiership table of results since December 4 has Dundee bottom of the pile.

Goals

Simon Murray celebrates
Simon Murray is doing his bit at Dundee. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

After the 4-1 win – the second in a row at Dens Park – Dundee had scored 27 goals in 15 Premiership games.

Since then only 12 in 12.

The make-up of those are five from Simon Murray, two from Seb Palmer-Houlden and Seun Adewumi while Lyall Cameron and Aaron Donnelly have one each. An own goal from Cameron Carter-Vickers makes up the 12.

What has changed?

Dundee followed the win over Motherwell with three defeats to Hearts, Rangers and Ross County with no goals scored.

Their home form has fallen off a cliff, too, with no league victories at Dens Park since. There were two very positive draws against Rangers and then Celtic – only the fourth time the champions had dropped points all season.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty’s side have lost their last four Premiership matches. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Those two good results were followed by a big cup win over rivals Dundee United.

But then that high was brought down to earth with a crash.

A collapse at home to Hearts and a thumping at Parkhead saw two 6-0 defeats within the space of five days.

Desperate search

Jon McCracken lost his place in goal after the December defeat at Tynecastle with Trevor Carson coming in for 10 matches until the pair switched again after the two 6-0 losses.

Big changes have also been seen in defence since the start of December.

Clark Robertson and Ziyad Larkeche were already out injured alongside skipper Joe Shaughnessy. They’d be joined by Billy Koumetio, Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales.

Dundee players at full-time at Ross County.
Dundee were beaten by Ross County on Saturday.

Luke Graham would come back from loan at Falkirk and has since returned to the Bairns.

Aaron Donnelly and Imari Samuels have been signed to bolster the ailing backline.

Since the 4-1 win over ’Well, Dundee have used a massive 14 different players across the back three and wing-back positions in both league and cup.

Injuries have played a big part in that with the likes of Fin Robertson filling in at left wing-back.

But it has also been through choice with a busy schedule and new players to integrate in the squad.

And a desperate search to find a combination that could keep out the goals Dundee have been conceding.

That search continues with this squad on course to concede more than 80 goals in a league season – the most any Dundee squad has done in the club’s history.

And the risk of relegation from the top flight for the third time in six years.

Player futures

Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron were too good for Motherwell. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Lyall Cameron, Seun Adewumi and Mo Sylla celebrate against Motherwell at Dens Park in December – all three are coming to the end of their Dundee contracts with Cameron already agreed a switch to Rangers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Another spanner in the works has been the number of players in the final months of their Dundee contracts.

Of the 25 players in the squad, 12 are either leaving, retiring, heading back to parent clubs or considering their options.

That means half the squad have already made up their minds or are wondering if they really want to stick around for next season.

Speaking to that are four players who have been offered contract extensions but haven’t signed them.

They could be waiting to see what offers come their way or possibly aren’t completely happy with life at Dens Park.

All may still stick around.

However, doubts over contract extensions, others signing pre-contracts with rival clubs and general poor form all come together to paint a picture that says things aren’t too happy behind the scenes.

Can they dispel some of that feeling by pulling off another big win against Motherwell on Wednesday?

Time will tell. One thing is clear – continuing on this run will end in disaster.

