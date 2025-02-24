LEE WILKIE: Why change in Dundee defence is needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why change in Dundee defence is needed

The Dark Blues are in trouble after a damaging defeat at Ross County - and a change to a back four makes sense for ex-Dens defender Wilkie.

Dundee players at full-time at Ross County.
Dundee were beaten by Ross County on Saturday to leave them adrift in 11th spot. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee are conceding cheap goal after cheap goal and there is no sign right now that anything is changing.

They are 11th in the table – if things continue like this then they could be in an even worse position if things go really badly.

Something has to change, Tony Docherty has to try something different to lift his players out of this gloom.

A lot has been said about his steadfast belief in the back three.

That belief is bound to have been shaken with the inability to keep goals out this season.

Dundee players distraught in Dingwall
Dundee are in trouble after another damaging defeat at Ross County on Saturday. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

Dundee‘s defence has conceded far, far too many goals to even try to be successful.

He did change at Ross County in the second half and admitted he preferred how his side played with a back four.

Injuries too might just force his hand.

Why back four makes sense

I think it makes sense to change and try something different.

I’m in no way against a back three in principle. If it works then it can be really effective.

Having played in a back three, though, if things aren’t quite working then you can be in trouble.

If you are up against it, like Dundee are right now, the back four is far easier to organise and far easier to just sit in and be able to deal with counter attacks.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty built his Dundee defence to play in a back three. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

That has been a big problem for the Dark Blues. Conceding from set-pieces has been an issue but there are also times where they are caught on the break and the opposition has so much space to exploit.

Moving to a back four can help in that regard.

It is basic, basic defending. The roles are clearer for the centre-backs and full-backs – if they are up against one striker then one centre-back goes tight and the other drops off to cover, the full-back on the opposite side also drops in to cover.

I think sometimes if you are up against a clever striker they can cause you more problems in a three by dropping into areas where it becomes a guessing game who should go with him.

You can also get caught out on the break if the wing-back goes high and one of the wide centre-backs has gone with him, suddenly there is a wide open gap for the opposition.

That happens far less in a four.

Back to basics

Kieran Phillips equalised for Ross County after Simon Murray had notched Dundee's opener. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Ross County scored three times to make it 58 goals conceded in 27 matches for the Dundee defence. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

It is also easier to train a back four. This week Dundee really don’t have much time to prepare for the trip to Motherwell so a back-to-basics approach makes sense to me.

We’re talking very basic stuff here but it works. There’s a reason teams have been playing with a back four for decades because it works.

A back three can be very effective but right now Dundee are not an effective team.

They are conceding more goals than they are scoring. That’s not a good formula.

These two matches against Motherwell and St Johnstone could make or break the season at Dens Park.

The Steelmen will be right up for this, trying to impress their new manager, and Saints will eye opportunity to get back nearer the pack above.

It’s crunch time for the Dee.

