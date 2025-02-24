LEE WILKIE: Why change in Dundee defence is needed

Dundee are conceding cheap goal after cheap goal and there is no sign right now that anything is changing.

They are 11th in the table – if things continue like this then they could be in an even worse position if things go really badly.

Something has to change, Tony Docherty has to try something different to lift his players out of this gloom.

A lot has been said about his steadfast belief in the back three.

That belief is bound to have been shaken with the inability to keep goals out this season.

Dundee‘s defence has conceded far, far too many goals to even try to be successful.

He did change at Ross County in the second half and admitted he preferred how his side played with a back four.

Injuries too might just force his hand.

Why back four makes sense

I think it makes sense to change and try something different.

I’m in no way against a back three in principle. If it works then it can be really effective.

Having played in a back three, though, if things aren’t quite working then you can be in trouble.

If you are up against it, like Dundee are right now, the back four is far easier to organise and far easier to just sit in and be able to deal with counter attacks.

That has been a big problem for the Dark Blues. Conceding from set-pieces has been an issue but there are also times where they are caught on the break and the opposition has so much space to exploit.

Moving to a back four can help in that regard.

It is basic, basic defending. The roles are clearer for the centre-backs and full-backs – if they are up against one striker then one centre-back goes tight and the other drops off to cover, the full-back on the opposite side also drops in to cover.

I think sometimes if you are up against a clever striker they can cause you more problems in a three by dropping into areas where it becomes a guessing game who should go with him.

You can also get caught out on the break if the wing-back goes high and one of the wide centre-backs has gone with him, suddenly there is a wide open gap for the opposition.

That happens far less in a four.

Back to basics

It is also easier to train a back four. This week Dundee really don’t have much time to prepare for the trip to Motherwell so a back-to-basics approach makes sense to me.

We’re talking very basic stuff here but it works. There’s a reason teams have been playing with a back four for decades because it works.

A back three can be very effective but right now Dundee are not an effective team.

They are conceding more goals than they are scoring. That’s not a good formula.

These two matches against Motherwell and St Johnstone could make or break the season at Dens Park.

The Steelmen will be right up for this, trying to impress their new manager, and Saints will eye opportunity to get back nearer the pack above.

It’s crunch time for the Dee.