Dundee striker blow as Seb Palmer-Houlden suffers ‘significant’ injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee striker blow as Seb Palmer-Houlden suffers ‘significant’ injury

Dundee boss Tony Docherty also provides an update on Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson.

By George Cran
Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half at Ross County. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee’s striking options have suffered a major blow after Seb Palmer-Houlden picked up a “significant” knee injury.

The on-loan Bristol City striker is one of three players who picked up injuries in the weekend defeat at Ross County.

Defenders Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson both limped off and will miss Wednesday’s trip to Motherwell alongside Palmer-Houlden.

None of the trio are expected back for the weekend clash with St Johnstone either.

Seb Palmer-Houlden has scored nine times for Dundee since joining on loan from Bristol City. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden has been a regular scorer for Dundee since joining on loan from Bristol City. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Palmer-Houlden has scored nine times this season for Dundee but now faces a lengthy period out.

That leaves Tony Docherty with only Simon Murray as a recognised striker, though the likes of Scott Tiffoney and Seun Adewumi have played in the front positions.

‘Significant injury’

“It’s disappointing,” Docherty said of the three injuries.

“Unfortunately, we’re in that situation again just as we seem to be getting players back.

“We just don’t seem to get any luck in terms of injuries.

“Seb Palmer-Holden has got a knee injury. It’s getting scanned tomorrow. Doesn’t look good. Looks like a significant injury.

“It’s the way he landed on it.

“Antonio Portales has injured his calf and Clark Robertson his hamstring.

“Antonio felt it in the warm-up but got checked out and assured us he was fine.

Antonio Portales gets treatment
Centre-back Antonio Portales went down in the first half in Dingwall. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“It could be weeks before they are back.

“But, listen, there’s no culture here that we’ll be making excuses.

“It’s very much just get on with it and make sure that we can recover. We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again.

“And what I see is injuries to players presents opportunities to others.

“It gives Charlie Reilly, Scott Tiffoney the opportunity to step up to the plate now.

“And, defensively too for Ryan Astley, Aaron Donnelly, Ethan Ingram there are opportunities to step up as well.”

‘We’ll come through this’

Step us is what Dundee players need to do as they bid to arrest their poor recent run.

They head to Fir Park this midweek on the back of four straight Premiership defeats and are without a league win since January 5.

Docherty added: “We need to make sure we put the shoulder to the wheel.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty’s Dundee side are on a four-match losing streak in the Premiership. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

“The great thing about this sport is that the next game is around the corner.

“And there’s a really good feeling about the group now.

“They’re desperate to make up for Saturday and to make up for what has been a turbulent period.

“Every season is. It’s a marathon, it ain’t a sprint.

“And we’re getting to the latter stages now with six games to go [until the split].

“But still, it’s important at times like this you keep your focus and you make sure that everybody’s still on the same page.

“And we are. It’s about trusting the process.

“It’s about having a belief in each other and making sure that we’ve done it before, we’ll do it again.

“We’ll come through this period.”

Also missing in Motherwell will be Scott Fraser (groin) and Billy Koumetio (ankle).

More from Dundee FC

Cameron leaves Motherwell behind. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee's dismal descent from 5th to 11th – what has happened since December win…
4
Dundee players at full-time at Ross County.
LEE WILKIE: Why change in Dundee defence is needed
2
Tayside clubs will be live on TV in the coming weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV
Simon Murray
Simon Murray urges under-fire Dundee to 'stick together' ahead of vital double header
Tony Docherty
4 Dundee talking points from Dingwall dismay - Tony Docherty pressure and will he…
10
Tony Docherty
Dundee's damaging defeat in Dingwall 'self-inflicted' says Tony Docherty as he reveals 3 injury…
13
Antonio Portales
Antonio Portales lifts lid on life as one of Dundee's 'three amigos' with Mexican…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty insists stats show Dundee fortunes will turn ahead of 'really big game'…
4
Dundee derby action
Race for top 6: Dundee United and Dundee hopes assessed as shock dark horse…
Ethan Crombie has signed pro terms with Dundee FC
Dundee youth prospect marks club milestone after signing pro deal

Conversation