Dundee striker blow as Seb Palmer-Houlden suffers ‘significant’ injury

Dundee’s striking options have suffered a major blow after Seb Palmer-Houlden picked up a “significant” knee injury.

The on-loan Bristol City striker is one of three players who picked up injuries in the weekend defeat at Ross County.

Defenders Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson both limped off and will miss Wednesday’s trip to Motherwell alongside Palmer-Houlden.

None of the trio are expected back for the weekend clash with St Johnstone either.

Palmer-Houlden has scored nine times this season for Dundee but now faces a lengthy period out.

That leaves Tony Docherty with only Simon Murray as a recognised striker, though the likes of Scott Tiffoney and Seun Adewumi have played in the front positions.

‘Significant injury’

“It’s disappointing,” Docherty said of the three injuries.

“Unfortunately, we’re in that situation again just as we seem to be getting players back.

“We just don’t seem to get any luck in terms of injuries.

“Seb Palmer-Holden has got a knee injury. It’s getting scanned tomorrow. Doesn’t look good. Looks like a significant injury.

“It’s the way he landed on it.

“Antonio Portales has injured his calf and Clark Robertson his hamstring.

“Antonio felt it in the warm-up but got checked out and assured us he was fine.

“It could be weeks before they are back.

“But, listen, there’s no culture here that we’ll be making excuses.

“It’s very much just get on with it and make sure that we can recover. We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again.

“And what I see is injuries to players presents opportunities to others.

“It gives Charlie Reilly, Scott Tiffoney the opportunity to step up to the plate now.

“And, defensively too for Ryan Astley, Aaron Donnelly, Ethan Ingram there are opportunities to step up as well.”

‘We’ll come through this’

Step us is what Dundee players need to do as they bid to arrest their poor recent run.

They head to Fir Park this midweek on the back of four straight Premiership defeats and are without a league win since January 5.

Docherty added: “We need to make sure we put the shoulder to the wheel.

“The great thing about this sport is that the next game is around the corner.

“And there’s a really good feeling about the group now.

“They’re desperate to make up for Saturday and to make up for what has been a turbulent period.

“Every season is. It’s a marathon, it ain’t a sprint.

“And we’re getting to the latter stages now with six games to go [until the split].

“But still, it’s important at times like this you keep your focus and you make sure that everybody’s still on the same page.

“And we are. It’s about trusting the process.

“It’s about having a belief in each other and making sure that we’ve done it before, we’ll do it again.

“We’ll come through this period.”

Also missing in Motherwell will be Scott Fraser (groin) and Billy Koumetio (ankle).