Inside the Dundee dressing room after Dingwall defeat as Dee star sets ‘no passengers’ challenge

Dundee’s Highland post-mortem was player-led rather than a dressing-down from manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues suffered one of their worst defeats of the season at Ross County on Saturday.

After giving up an early lead, the Dee went on to lose 3-1 and find themselves four points behind the pack in the relegation play-off spot.

This evening they travel to Motherwell aiming to end a run of four straight league defeats.

In doing so they could move to within a point of the Steelmen.

“It falls down to us,” Dundee defender Aaron Donnelly said.

“We took the lead with Simon Murray scoring a great goal but then we conceded from a set-piece again which we are really disappointed with.

“But moving on, we have a great chance to bounce back against Motherwell.

“We know it is going to be difficult but we will be going in determined to win.

“Most importantly, no passengers. We need to bring everyone and the only people who can do it are the ones in the dressing-room.”

Inside the dressing-room

It was those in the Dundee dressing-room who were doing the talking on Saturday evening revealed Donnelly.

After such a poor defeat, the Dark Blues took their time to emerge from the changing-room at Victoria Park.

Ross County manager Don Cowie and a showered and changed Kieran Phillips had already completed their post-match media duties before the Dundee players even finished their dressing-room debrief.

Not until around 5.20pm – about half-an-hour after full-time – did Dundee substitutes emerge to do warm-down exercises on the pitch and boss Docherty made his way to the media centre.

The lengthy chat, though, wasn’t a one-way conversation with the manager revealed Donnelly.

“Everyone had their bit to say, everyone was chipping in with advice, just how we can go forward and get better,” he added.

“It was pretty much player led in the dressing-room, just boys talking about what has been going on and what we have to do.

“Everyone has the same message – we all just have to pull together now and in the same direction.

“The reason I signed here was to join a team that was together and was fighting for each other.

“We proved that when I came in but there are highs and lows in football.

“I came in on a great high but now we are on a low.

“We just have to pick each other up and go again.”