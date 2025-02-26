Inside the Dundee dressing room after Dingwall defeat as Dee star sets ‘no passengers’ challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Inside the Dundee dressing room after Dingwall defeat as Dee star sets ‘no passengers’ challenge

The Dark Blues head to Motherwell aiming to arrest a four-match losing streak in the Premiership.

Dundee players distraught in Dingwall
Dundee are in trouble after another damaging defeat at Ross County on Saturday. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee’s Highland post-mortem was player-led rather than a dressing-down from manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues suffered one of their worst defeats of the season at Ross County on Saturday.

After giving up an early lead, the Dee went on to lose 3-1 and find themselves four points behind the pack in the relegation play-off spot.

This evening they travel to Motherwell aiming to end a run of four straight league defeats.

In doing so they could move to within a point of the Steelmen.

“It falls down to us,” Dundee defender Aaron Donnelly said.

Kieran Phillips equalised for Ross County after Simon Murray had notched Dundee's opener. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Kieran Phillips equalised for Ross County after Simon Murray had notched Dundee’s opener. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

“We took the lead with Simon Murray scoring a great goal but then we conceded from a set-piece again which we are really disappointed with.

“But moving on, we have a great chance to bounce back against Motherwell.

“We know it is going to be difficult but we will be going in determined to win.

“Most importantly, no passengers. We need to bring everyone and the only people who can do it are the ones in the dressing-room.”

Inside the dressing-room

It was those in the Dundee dressing-room who were doing the talking on Saturday evening revealed Donnelly.

After such a poor defeat, the Dark Blues took their time to emerge from the changing-room at Victoria Park.

Ross County manager Don Cowie and a showered and changed Kieran Phillips had already completed their post-match media duties before the Dundee players even finished their dressing-room debrief.

Not until around 5.20pm – about half-an-hour after full-time – did Dundee substitutes emerge to do warm-down exercises on the pitch and boss Docherty made his way to the media centre.

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly returned to Dundee on a permanent basis in January. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

The lengthy chat, though, wasn’t a one-way conversation with the manager revealed Donnelly.

“Everyone had their bit to say, everyone was chipping in with advice, just how we can go forward and get better,” he added.

“It was pretty much player led in the dressing-room, just boys talking about what has been going on and what we have to do.

“Everyone has the same message – we all just have to pull together now and in the same direction.

“The reason I signed here was to join a team that was together and was fighting for each other.

“We proved that when I came in but there are highs and lows in football.

“I came in on a great high but now we are on a low.

“We just have to pick each other up and go again.”

More from Dundee FC

Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker blow as Seb Palmer-Houlden suffers 'significant' injury
Cameron leaves Motherwell behind. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee's dismal descent from 5th to 11th – what has happened since December win…
4
Dundee players at full-time at Ross County.
LEE WILKIE: Why change in Dundee defence is needed
2
Tayside clubs will be live on TV in the coming weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV
Simon Murray
Simon Murray urges under-fire Dundee to 'stick together' ahead of vital double header
Tony Docherty
4 Dundee talking points from Dingwall dismay - Tony Docherty pressure and will he…
10
Tony Docherty
Dundee's damaging defeat in Dingwall 'self-inflicted' says Tony Docherty as he reveals 3 injury…
13
Antonio Portales
Antonio Portales lifts lid on life as one of Dundee's 'three amigos' with Mexican…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty insists stats show Dundee fortunes will turn ahead of 'really big game'…
4
Dundee derby action
Race for top 6: Dundee United and Dundee hopes assessed as shock dark horse…

Conversation