Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee ‘deserved much more’ insists Tony Docherty as he rues ‘gift’ goal that saw Motherwell inflict fifth straight league defeat

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-1 at Fir Park to move to within a result of bottom side St Johnstone.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty lets frustration show at Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Under-fire boss Tony Docherty insists Dundee will “meet the challenge” of ending their dreadful run after Motherwell inflicted a fifth straight league defeat on the Dark Blues.

A Dan Casey double was enough for the Steelmen to end their own poor run, having lost their previous six matches.

The first was a “gift” according to Docherty before Simon Murray levelled things on 79 minutes.

Dundee’s weakness in defence proved costly six minutes later, though, when Casey knocked home for a 2-1 win.

“We deserved much more out of that game,” Docherty said.

Motherwell score against Dundee
Dan Casey scored twice as Motherwell defeated Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“It’s a real sore one because our performance level, particularly second half, merited taking something from the game.

“The goal we scored was richly-deserved and I thought we’d go on and win it.

“But then we don’t defend a second phase from a corner. It feels self-inflicted – at 1-1 we should be going on and winning that game.

“Instead we come out on the other side.

“I do think we should have had a penalty kick [for handball], but I just need to focus very much as manager on the group and see that if we put in that consistent level of performance.

Dundee wanted a penalty but referee Lloyd Wilson said no. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee wanted a penalty but referee Lloyd Wilson said no. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“We’ve got a big game on Saturday [against St Johnstone]. If we show that level of performance, it will give us more of a chance to meet the challenge.

“Of course, making sure that we are more switched on at set-plays and second phases of set-plays.

“The first goal is an absolute gift. We need to address that.”

Four at the back

Dundee’s poor run saw Tony Docherty ditch his favoured back three formation.

Fans have been wanting the change for some time and got their wish with Ryan Astley and Aaron Donnelly central in a back four, Jordan McGhee and Ziyad Larkeche in the full-back positions.

The 4-3-3 setup saw four changes from the defeat at Ross County with Seb Palmer-Houlden, Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson all missing due to injury.

The new look didn’t start well. Though it had nothing to do with formations or tactics.

Dan Casey scores against Dundee
Dan Casey was all alone to head Motherwell in front. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock

It took 12 minutes for Dundee’s brittle backline to be breached. As has happened far too often this season, it was a cheap goal to give away.

Motherwell’s chief aerial threat Casey was left all alone from a corner to plant an easy header into the corner.

Going forward, the Dark Blues did play some decent stuff but without creating the chance to level the scores before the break.

Second-half pressure

A welcome substitute for Dundee came shortly after the break as skipper Joe Shaughnessy made his Premiership return and he made a difference.

Dundee had a big penalty shout turned down before the hour mark, first referee Lloyd Wilson and then VAR Andrew Dallas said no to an Andy Halliday handball in the area.

The Dark Blues made most of the running in the second period but efforts on goal did not match the pressure.

Eventually, though, they did level on 79 minutes.

Simon Murray scores
Simon Murray notched his 16th goal of the season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The returning Shaughnessy played a key role, playing an excellent ball over the top for fellow sub Charlie Reilly who found Murray in the area to knock home.

That set up a big finish – but not for the Dark Blues.

Instead, Dundee’s weakness at the back proved their undoing once more.

Failure to properly clear a Motherwell corner saw Harry Paton send the ball back in and Casey was there again to fire home to break Dee hearts.

Despite throwing all they could at the home defence, including McCracken going up for a corner, there was no way through.

The Dark Blues suffered a fifth straight league defeat – if it becomes six on Saturday at home to St Johnstone, Dundee could be bottom of the Premiership.

Drama

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is under pressure. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Docherty, though, does not want his players focusing on the league table.

“It is really important we don’t get too caught up in the drama,” he added.

“We are where we are. I won’t sit here and make excuses, we all realise where we are and know we need to mount a real challenge.

“I feel the players are ready to meet that challenge.

“When I see them react in the second half and play in a way that is more befitting of a Dundee team, we’ll be OK.

“We’ll meet that challenge.”

Conversation