4 Dundee talking points: All-time worst defensive record in danger and did January window make Dee weaker?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points: All-time worst defensive record in danger and did January window make Dee weaker?

Pressure heaped on manager Tony Docherty after defeat at Motherwell.

Dundee players after yet another defeat. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee players after yet another defeat. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee’s last league win saw them open up a 10-point gap on St Johnstone.

Less than two months later, the Perth Saints can overtake their Tayside neighbours with a win at Dens Park on Saturday.

That’s after Motherwell inflicted a fifth Premiership defeat on the bounce at Fir Park on Wednesday night.

Two Dan Casey goals either side of a Simon Murray equaliser did the damage to leave the Dark Blues and Tony Docherty staring down the barrel.

Courier Sport travelled to Motherwell to take in all the key talking points from yet another dismal defeat.

Dr Dundee

Dundee have won just once in the Premiership in 2025. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee have won just once in the Premiership in 2025. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee are the worst team in the Premiership right now. The table has St Johnstone in that place across the season but for current form there is no equivalent.

If you want a pick-me-up then Dundee are the team for you.

Aberdeen hadn’t won in 14 matches, Ross County hadn’t won at home in six, they hadn’t won in actual years away from home until they arrived at Dens in December.

Add Motherwell to the list now – they had lost six on the spin before facing the Dee.

This Dark Blues side are a push-over, it’s clear for all to see.

January failures

Tony Docherty is dejected after Dundee's defeat to Motherwell.
Tony Docherty’s January transfer business has not paid off. Image: SNS.

Coming out of the January window, business done in the transfer market looked decent. In the long-term anyway.

Tony Docherty needed to address the defence and the goals being conceded – they pushed the boat out for Aaron Donnelly, paying a fee and handing out a four-year deal.

Immediately he looked like a bargain, putting in superb shows against Rangers, Celtic and Dundee United.

Since then, though, his form has tailed off sharply.  Long-term he’ll be a success but short-term he’s struggling.

Imari Samuels was brought in from Brighton to beef up the left wing-back spot that had been a weakness due to Ziyad Larkeche’s injury.

Cesar Garza battles in midfield - the Mexican made way at half-time in a tactical switch. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Cesar Garza hasn’t started for Dundee in almost a month. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Another for the future, he’s evidently not ready to be thrown into a relegation battle. Larkeche went off with cramp against Motherwell, the thought from the manager wasn’t to put Samuels on but instead to play Fin Robertson out of position.

The two Mexican additions have been bench-warmers in recent games, too. Victor ‘Chespi’ Lopez is still acclimatising to Scottish football and isn’t ready.

Cesar Garza made a real impact in his early games but has barely been seen since coming off at half-time against Hearts. At that point the score was 2-0. The collapse that set off this dreadful run then began, something Garza hasn’t been part of. He’s been a strange omission.

Instead of putting him on and moving Josh Mulligan out wide, Charlie Reilly was called upon to make his first Premiership appearance in over a year. To be fair, Reilly set up the goal and looked lively.

Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half at Ross County. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

No replacement for Curtis Main has left the squad light in the striking department with Seb Palmer-Houlden injured while there’s no better player than one who is performing well out on loan. They could do with a Luke Graham, if only for his physicality at the back.

Even if signings work out long-term, early signs suggest Dundee came out of the January transfer window weaker than when they went in.

All-time bad

Dundee just cannot keep the goals out. They’ve tried 14 different players across the backline since December but no combination is working.

They are working hard on the training pitch to improve, by all accounts, but we’re not seeing much evidence on the pitch.

This time the move to a back four worked to an extent but was let down by mentality and confidence in key moments.

Dan Casey scores against Dundee
Dan Casey was all alone to head Motherwell in front. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock

A basic block from Lennon Miller on Ryan Astley undid the Dee defence to allow Dan Casey a free header. The second goal saw players ball-watching and unable to spot the danger posed by Harry Paton out wide before he crossed for Casey’s second.

Just minutes after equalising – and deservedly equalising, it must be said – they gave it all up again.

Dundee are heading into all-time bad territory.

Conceding 19 goals in just five games is bad. Overall, 60 goals now conceded in 28 games is absolutely woeful.

Motherwell score against Dundee.
Dan Casey scored twice as Motherwell defeated Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Last season the goals conceded column was not good enough at 68 conceded in 38 matches.

At this rate, that will be overhauled before the split.

At this rate, this Dundee defence is on course to break an unwanted record. Twice in their history the Dark Blues have conceded 80 goals in a league season – in 1935/36 and 1927/28 – but never more.

Right now they are on course to concede 81.

Any positives?

Joe Shaughnessy made his Premiership return at Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Joe Shaughnessy made his Premiership return at Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

There is one big positive – skipper Joe Shaughnessy made an immediate improvement to the side when he came off the bench for the final half-hour.

Dominant in the air, the Irishman brought a physical presence to the team and an air of authority at the back.

His passing out was on point as well, setting up the chance that led to the goal.

He is a major boost. A leader when the team desperately needs one.

Also leading by example is Simon Murray as the striker continues to get on the scoresheet. He’s now fourth in the Premiership scoring charts with 10 league goals, two off leader Sam Dalby.

Those two will lead, others need to follow if Dundee and Tony Docherty can find a way out of this mess.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty
Under-fire Dundee boss Tony Docherty in 'we realise where we are' admission as he…
4
Dundee players distraught in Dingwall
Inside Dundee dressing room after Dingwall defeat as Dee star sets 'no passengers' challenge
Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker blow as Seb Palmer-Houlden suffers 'significant' injury
Cameron leaves Motherwell behind. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee's dismal descent from 5th to 11th – what has happened since December win…
5
Dundee players at full-time at Ross County.
LEE WILKIE: Why change in Dundee defence is needed
2
Tayside clubs will be live on TV in the coming weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV
Simon Murray
Simon Murray urges under-fire Dundee to 'stick together' ahead of vital double header
Tony Docherty
4 Dundee talking points from Dingwall dismay - Tony Docherty pressure and will he…
10
Tony Docherty
Dundee's damaging defeat in Dingwall 'self-inflicted' says Tony Docherty as he reveals 3 injury…
13
Antonio Portales
Antonio Portales lifts lid on life as one of Dundee's 'three amigos' with Mexican…

Conversation