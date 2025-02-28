Joe Shaughnessy: I’m ready to lead Dundee’s survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Shaughnessy: I’m ready to lead Dundee’s survival bid

The Dark Blues skipper made his Premiership return in midweek after 10 months out.

Joe Shaughnessy is back from injury. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Joe Shaughnessy is ready to spearhead Dundee’s survival bid.

The Dens Park skipper hasn’t started a match since April after rupturing his cruciate ligament last season.

That could change on Saturday against his old side St Johnstone with Dundee’s porous defence needing major help.

Lose to Saints and the Dee could be propping up the Premiership table on Saturday night after defeat at Motherwell made it five league games lost on the bounce.

“We are on a bad run at the moment but it is only us who can really turn it around,” the club captain said.

Dundee have won just once in the Premiership in 2025. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“We have a chance to put that right on Saturday.

“There’s enough in there definitely to do that.

“But in football, sometimes when you are on a bad run, you just need something to go for you to get out of it and we just have to pull together and do that.

“We’ve not got a choice.

“There’s no one in the dressing room who is just going to lay down and accept we are getting dragged down.

“You have to stand up and be counted and be prepared to fight your way out of it.

“Heads haven’t gone down. At Motherwell, until we got the equaliser, we were playing really well.

Joe Shaughnessy made his Premiership return for Dundee FC at Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
“You could see we have good players – we just need that little bit of something to go for us.

“Sometimes you need that to turn it around.

“Everyone is aware of the situation.

“You have to show a reaction otherwise what’s the point?

“When you lose it’s about how you react and you go again.”

‘Ready’

Shaughnessy came off the bench for the final half-hour against the Steelmen and made a real impact in the backline.

It was his first Premiership appearance of the season, having played the final 10 minutes in a Scottish Cup win over Airdrie earlier in the month.

After a number of reserve game runouts, Shaughnessy says he’s ready to go from the start.

“It was good to be back there and be involved and hopefully now I will be able to help a bit more by being out on the pitch and get out of this mess,” he added.

“I’m ready to go.”

Conversation