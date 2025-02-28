New date for Dundee’s Youth Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

New date for Dundee’s Youth Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren revealed

The Dark Blues youngsters are targeting a trip to Hampden for the final.

By George Cran
Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
Luca Perrie's goal sealed Dundee U/18s place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals. Image: David Young

Dundee’s young stars have a trip to Hampden in their sights after discovering when their Scottish Youth Cup semi-final will take place.

The Dark Blues U/18 side booked their semi-final spot in the competition after a 2-0 win over Banks O’ Dee earlier this year.

That has set up a trip to St Mirren and a trip to the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley for the final four clash.

“It’s exciting,” coach Scott Robertson told The Courier after the quarter-final win.

Louis Gray is congratulated by a Dundee team-mate
Louis Gray (right) is congratulated by Dundee U/18s captain Josh Mitchell after opening the scoring against Banks O’ Dee in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: David Young

“Derek Soutar was in the dugout today as goalkeeper coach. I think the last time we got to a semi-final, he was actually in the goal for the U/18s. That shows you how long it was.

“It is a big thing.

Strongest squad

“It’s a signal of what I’ve been preaching for the last four or five years of how good these boys can actually be.

“I look at this squad and I think hopefully there’s going to be at least two or three that will be in and around the first-team in three seasons’ time.

“I genuinely believe that the squad I’m working with now is the strongest I’ve worked with.

Seb Lochhead joined Wolves from Dundee this summer. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Seb Lochhead was part of Dundee’s U/18 team that began their Youth Cup journery before he joined Wolves in the summer. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“We’ve obviously lost a couple from the group that started with two boys leaving for exciting opportunities in Seb Lochhead to Wolves and Ally Graham to Nottingham Forest.

“But the guys that are coming up underneath them are just as exciting.”

The original date for the semi-final clash was moved due to St Mirren’s first-team match with Celtic this weekend.

St Mirren v Dundee U/18s will now take place at the SMiSA Stadium on Monday, March 10, with a 7pm kick off. Fans are welcome.

The winner will face either Kilmarnock or Livingston with the other semi-final taking place tonight (February 28).

