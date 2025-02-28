New date for Dundee’s Youth Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren revealed

Dundee’s young stars have a trip to Hampden in their sights after discovering when their Scottish Youth Cup semi-final will take place.

The Dark Blues U/18 side booked their semi-final spot in the competition after a 2-0 win over Banks O’ Dee earlier this year.

That has set up a trip to St Mirren and a trip to the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley for the final four clash.

“It’s exciting,” coach Scott Robertson told The Courier after the quarter-final win.

“Derek Soutar was in the dugout today as goalkeeper coach. I think the last time we got to a semi-final, he was actually in the goal for the U/18s. That shows you how long it was.

“It is a big thing.

Strongest squad

“It’s a signal of what I’ve been preaching for the last four or five years of how good these boys can actually be.

“I look at this squad and I think hopefully there’s going to be at least two or three that will be in and around the first-team in three seasons’ time.

“I genuinely believe that the squad I’m working with now is the strongest I’ve worked with.

“We’ve obviously lost a couple from the group that started with two boys leaving for exciting opportunities in Seb Lochhead to Wolves and Ally Graham to Nottingham Forest.

“But the guys that are coming up underneath them are just as exciting.”

The original date for the semi-final clash was moved due to St Mirren’s first-team match with Celtic this weekend.

St Mirren v Dundee U/18s will now take place at the SMiSA Stadium on Monday, March 10, with a 7pm kick off. Fans are welcome.

The winner will face either Kilmarnock or Livingston with the other semi-final taking place tonight (February 28).